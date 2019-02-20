Early and absentee voting for the March 19 Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 special election and the countywide Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) renewal referendum will begin Monday, Feb. 25.
Advanced voting will be held through March 15 and will run Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barrow County elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Anyone who prefers to vote by mail should submit an application to the elections office either by mailing it to 233 East Broad St., Winder, via fax at 770-307-1054 or bringing it to the office in person.
Anyone can obtain an application by going online to barrowga.org or calling the elections office at 770-307-3110 and requesting an application be mailed to them or to complete an application in person at the office.
All applications must be received no later than March 15 at 4 p.m. All voted ballots must be returned to the elections office before the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.
Voters in District 3 will be deciding between Rolando Alvarez and Scott Vickery to fill the commission seat left vacant by former commissioner Roger Wehunt, who resigned in October.
Alvarez is a former Barrow County school board member, banker and real estate investor. Vickery is retired from a three-decade career in Gwinnett County government in the transportation and public works departments, and he has served on several Barrow County boards and commissions, including the planning commission.
Voters countywide will decide whether or not to continue the current 1-cent ESPLOST for five more years. The current ESPLOST runs through September 2021.
If voters approve the extension, that would allow for the sale of up to $40 million in bonds that would provide money for capital projects — largely school buildings or renovations, including a new high school planned next to Sims Academy.
The school district is paying about $8.3 million each year in debt service, including principal and interest.
The ESPLOST would raise up to $75 million in sales tax collections, according to school system officials’ projections
Four of the six bond sales now owed by the county would be paid off by Feb. 1, 2027 and would require nearly $42 million. The other two would not be paid off until Feb. 1, 2032.
With no growth in sales tax collections, a new SPLOST would generate about $56.2 million for the schools, according to projections.
