Statham council agrees to settle Corkren lawsuits

The City of Statham and Catherine Corkren settled lawsuits about the state’s open-records law at the council’s meeting Tuesday.
Corken sued about what she contended were violations of the open-records law.
The Statham City Council unanimously agreed to settle the suits after about a 15-minute closed session Tuesday.
The city agreed to pay Corkren $5,000 and she has a week to drop the lawsuits after she is paid.
Neither side admits fault. Both sides agreed to pay their own costs and attorney fees. Corkren represented herself, including at a two-hour “status” hearing in January.
Corkren agreed to not sue the city, or its employees, over the actions that led to the suits. She also agreed she would never sue the city again over alleged violation of the open-records act. She may file claims about open records through the state attorney general’s office.
Statham dropped its claim for attorney fees and costs in connection with the suits.
Corkren has been a persistent and consistent critic of the city, its council and police chief Allan Johnston for more than two years. She became involved after Kelly Pickens of Atlanta was arrested by Statham officer Marc Lofton for DUI-less safe.
Those charges against Pickens were later dropped by the district attorney.
Lofton had 63 cases, nearly all involving arrests for driving under the influence-less safe. In many cases, the charges were dropped against individuals before the cases were heard. Lawsuits also have been filed in federal court by several people about Lofton arrests. Pickens’ estate has a federal lawsuit against the city in Gainesville.
Corkren also filed a lawsuit about the city council vote to ban her from its meetings and public property. The city dropped that ban the week a hearing was scheduled for a preliminary injunction forbidding the action.
Corkren said after the meeting Tuesday that she proposed the settlement to the city.
Corkren filed a lawsuit alleging violations of the open-records act in December 2016.
Corkren said in the January hearing that she had proposed the dispute be settled with the city paying her a refund of $70 the city charged her to make copies of records. The city refused that proposal to settle the dispute. Corkren filed a second open-records lawsuit in October of 2017.
