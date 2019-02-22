Thompson: Building a better community

My dad’s favorite newsman was Charles Kuralt, the folksy reporter and “On the Road” anchor who traveled this great country, spotlighting many of its genuinely fine people and highlighting some of its more fascinating, unknown stories.
One of Scott B. Thompson Sr.’s favorite Kuralt quotes goes like this: “I think it’s alright to recognize once in a while that the entire country is not in flames; that many people live in peace with their neighbors, that many are doing interesting, constructive, even ennobling things.”
That’s a great sentiment and I’m sure similar to what one of this newspaper’s readers had in mind when she emailed me last week to tell me how distressing it was to see all of the bad news on the front page of last week’s edition.
“It makes Barrow look like a bunch of druggies and child abusers,” she wrote. “Please make the headlines more positive. Surely you can do that. There is a lot of good going on in Barrow County. Look for it.”
I can certainly appreciate that, and she’s right; there are quite a lot of good things going on in Barrow County. With the small staff we have, we try to highlight as many of them as we can. Two weeks ago, on the front page, we ran a story about three of Barrow County’s brightest high school students who have compiled remarkable achievements to this point and will no doubt be off in a few months to do great things.
Another recent front page had coverage of the Literacy Ball, which raises funds to help with adult literacy here in Barrow County, an area in which there has been, by many accounts, tremendous progress here in the last quarter-century. Adult Literacy Barrow executive director Sally Brown recently told me that since we began running announcements of orientations for GED programs, the adult education center has filled up with students who are ready to improve their quality of life and increase their chances for a prosperous future.
Last week’s sports section was filled with athletic triumphs — an underdog basketball team winning its region championship against steep odds and a swimmer overcoming injuries to win a pair of state titles.
In other past editions, we’ve highlighted a growing GED program in the county jail as more and more people who have strayed down the wrong path are becoming determined to turn their lives around. And we’ve written about the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office’s use of technology that can help people keep track of their loved ones who suffer from dementia and other diseases that might cause them to wander — technology courtesy of a donation from the local Pilot Club.
We try our best to chronicle the stories of this community; unfortunately, that also means chronicling the serious, the bad and the ugly. We try to write — and quite frankly should be writing more — about the ins and outs of local government, whether or not elected officials are making the best use of taxpayer money and whether or not public services are being rendered in the most efficient and effective ways possible.
And then there’s crime. Barrow County may not exactly be the “Wild, Wild West,” and crime isn’t unique to this community, but it’s obvious from the amount of reports sent to us weekly that there is a problem here.
The last couple of weeks have especially been rough. No one wants to hear about two young parents being arrested and charged with brutalizing their 3-week-old infant. We haven’t been told the full story yet by authorities, but it’s never acceptable, on any level, to do that to a child.
The recent law enforcement chase through Auburn that led to a shootout between the suspect and sheriff’s deputies could have really been horrible and disastrous for the community. But it was an absolute blessing that those five deputies, who go to work every day for too little pay, knowing they might have to put their lives on the line, returned home safely that night to their families. And while we don’t know, yet, exactly what possessed the suspect to flee, it’s a blessing that he made it out alive because there’s still a chance for him to turn his life around.
We don’t like to write about these things any more than most people like to read about them, but they are nevertheless important.
There is improvement to be made toward decreasing crime in Barrow County.
Local agencies do the best they can with what they’re given, and leaders say certain community policing initiatives have produced good results.
But that’s only one piece of the puzzle toward building a better community. People need to take greater self-responsibility at home. We need to encourage our elected leaders to work toward a better economy that works for more people; one where people don’t have to decide between health insurance and rent and mortgage payments. And we need more investment and emphasis on education, which is the foundation of a healthily-functioning community.
We can all do our part to make a better community as well — volunteer, donate, give back, lend a helping hand. Instead of finding things to go on “Rants and Raves” on Facebook and complain about, find a way to make a difference and create things that people can rave about.
With that said, I’ll leave you with this quote from another newsman, the late Chet Huntley, in his final NBC newscast with David Brinkley in 1970: “At the risk of sounding presumptuous, I would say to all of you; be patient and have courage, for there will be better and happier news one day, if we work at it.”
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
