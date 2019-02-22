Terrell: The Bureau’s fall from grace

During my 20-plus years of law enforcement service, there were numerous occasions in which I had an opportunity to work with agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The federal officers were always professional and very good at what they did.
There were times they would bring information to local law enforcement agencies to work because we did not have the restraints on us that the feds had, even in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
I don’t remember a single instance where there was ever any reason to not trust any information or advice of a FBI agent.
My how times have changed!
For those who find it hard to believe that the FBI would, or has crossed the line, believe it. Take it to the bank.
Retired agents that I’m still in touch with believe it and are embarrassed by the “Bureau” in today’s climate, as they refer to their former employer.
The “Bureau” at one time was the premier law enforcement agency in the world. You could bank your life’s savings on it. And, for good measure, the United States Secret Service was right up there with them. They, too, have suffered several falls from grace in the past decade.
But this is about the FBI and the Department of Justice. It’s the last place in the world, at least in the United States, where someone would be arrogant enough to draw plans for a coup d’état and remove a sitting president from office.
According to his own words, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe conspired with other top Department of Justice officials to wiretap and eventually overthrow the 45th sitting president of the U.S.
I think it’s safe to say the fall began during the Clinton years. Neither the Bureau nor the Secret Service was well-received by the Bill and Hillary Clinton organization. That was like putting a pit bull and a wildcat in a four-by-four box with one bite of food on the floor.
The two cultures clashed from the very beginning. One culture was bound to the U.S. Constitution and the other culture opposed every word. There are countless stories on record of how the Clintons treated federal agents.
I suspect there are additional stories of what federal agents saw and heard but never reported that may never come to light.
After a while, the cultures began to blend and the paradox simply faded into oblivion. Even the years of George W. Bush weren’t enough to allow the men and women with the badges to recover their glory days.
After the Bush years, America moved into Barack Obama’s terms and the rules really changed. It’s often hard to tell who was working for the FBI, who was working in the Attorney’s General’s office, and what their objectives were.
When you look back to Obama’s tenure, you find the names Robert Mueller, Peter Strozk, Lisa Page, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, along with Bruce Ohr and Rod Rosenstein, all working in the Justice Department and the FBI.
The names are the same today and most are under investigation or sitting on the edge.
Rosenstein, Comey and Mueller all worked together in the Department of Justice all the way back to the Clinton Administration. All three were involved in exonerating the Clintons over the years from wrongdoing.
Now, there doesn’t appear to be any doubt that the Justice Department and members of the FBI worked in concert with each other to deceive the American people and to destroy President Donald Trump, before and after his election.
If there was any collusion in Washington, then it may well have been between the Justice Department and the FBI working with foreign officials to create false documents to stop President Trump.
Nellie Ohr, wife of Bruce Ohr, was involved with the Fusion contract that reached out for information to be provided by Christopher Steele. She has invoked marital privilege and refused to testify during the current hearings.
Steele remains in England. Numerous other players are pleading the Fifth Amendment or refusing to testify.
And, don’t forget we now know that the Clinton campaign funded the Fusion report in an effort to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. Not only did Steele get paid by the Clinton campaign, he was also paid in cash by the FBI.
Steele turned around and started leaking information after the FBI decided he wasn’t credible but the FBI still used him and his information in order to get FISA warrants allowing them to eavesdrop on a sitting president, his staff, his family and his businesses.
The FBI and Justice Department have turned this debacle into something larger than Watergate and a perfect story for a movie, except that won’t happen since Hollywood currently holds hands with the Democrats.
Meanwhile, the real crimes of Hillary Clinton continue to slip away from the public’s eye and I guess you could say the FBI has been successful on that level.
Mueller’s investigation has given the liberal media something to talk about for 19 months.
It has produced nothing incriminating of the president.
President Trump is right. It’s time to close the tent on this circus and move on.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
