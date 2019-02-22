Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Week five

With the completion of week five, the General Assembly has now officially convened for 16 legislative days, leaving us with 24 days to go.
Because we are adjourning our 40-day legislative session with Sine Die on April 2, our next few weeks are filled with five-day work weeks in order to meet our deadline. This means that our days are jam-packed with legislative hearings and meetings as we vet legislation for the betterment of all Georgians. This week, the Senate unanimously passed four bills from our chamber that will now be sent over to the House for approval. The bipartisan support for each piece of legislation that has come across the Senate floor sets an encouraging tone for what lies ahead.
On Monday, we passed Senate Bill 16, or the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Act. This legislation would add Georgia to the list of states that are a part of the Compact, allowing physicians to have an expedited licensure process. The Compact allows states involved to share information including a physician’s disciplinary record as well as background check information. Georgia has a demand for health care professionals and facilities throughout our state, especially in rural areas. If we can attract qualified physicians who don’t want to jump through hoops to practice medicine in Georgia, I believe it is in our best interest to do so.
Another bill that passed unanimously through the Senate this week is Senate Bill 6. This bill is an addition to current Georgia statute and would criminalize the usage of drones over incarceration facilities for a few specific acts. SB 6 would prohibit flying a drone that is carrying contraband over a prison or jail and would also prohibit unauthorized photographs or video above these facilities by using a drone.
On Friday, Gov. Kemp signed his first piece of legislation as Georgia’s new governor. The signage of this bill also marked the first signed piece of legislation to come from the 2019 legislative session. The bill signed, SB 25, clarifies language regarding the passage of a stopped school bus by oncoming traffic to only allow passage if a grass median, unpaved area or physical barrier is present. The legislation was turned into law upon the governor’s signature and I was proud to support this safety measure when it first came through the Senate.
Last but not least, I want to recognize a group that came down to visit me at the Capitol. On Thursday, members of the UGA Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) department were presented with Senate Resolution 34 in the Senate Chamber. FCS professionals play an integral role in creating and maintaining healthy relationships that cater to individuals coming from all different backgrounds. The work these men and women do to help develop an understanding of different cultures and lifestyles is necessary in the diverse world, nation and state we live in today. Thank you to all of those who came to the Capitol, and to all of those who couldn’t, you are doing tremendous work!
As I mentioned, these coming weeks are very busy as we diligently work to meet our deadline while more importantly, we work to meet the needs of Georgians. If you ever have any questions about what is going on here under the Gold Dome, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
