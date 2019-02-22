England: Healthcare bills on center stage

Healthcare legislation has taken center stage in this year’s legislative session. The House took up two bills last week with strong bipartisan support.
House Bill 62, or “Margie’s Law,” would require mammography facilities to communicate directly with patients whose mammograms reveal dense breast tissue.
While dense breast tissue is common, it makes it more difficult to detect tumors and even raises the risk for breast cancer. The bill is named for Margie Singleton of Savannah, whose own cancer was missed due to the tumor’s position behind dense tissue.
I am very happy to support this bill. It is raising awareness of an important life-or-death issue. I understand the importance of patients being aware of this elevated risk for breast cancer.
The other patient-first piece of legislation before the House last week was House Bill 63. It would provide exceptions to insurance companies’ “step therapy” protocols requiring patients to “fail” to respond to one or more less-expensive medications before a doctor is allowed to prescribe a more expensive drug that was the physician’s first choice. Currently, doctors can’t override the protocol.
The bill would allow physicians to submit a “step therapy exemption” or appeal on several grounds. It also would ensure that patients would not have to begin step therapy after changing insurance providers.
Both bills passed with only one dissenting vote in the House.
Also last week, the House approved Senate Bill 25 to correct ambiguous wording in 2018 school-bus legislation. Support was so strong in both chambers that Gov. Kemp already has signed it, making it effective last Friday, Feb. 15.
To clarify, oncoming traffic must stop for a school bus stopped on the other side of a roadway unless there is a grass median, unpaved area or physical barrier separating the lanes.
Potentially affecting millions of wireless users, the House also passed HB 184, or the Streamlining Wireless Facilities and Antennas Act, to allow wireless service providers to install “stealthy” small-cell wireless equipment in public rights-of-way for deployment of small cell and 5G technology.
Over the past seven months, House members have worked with advocates, area experts and local officials to craft a bill that would meet the consumer-driven demand for high-speed, wireless Internet access while also preserving the ability of local governments to protect historic districts and community aesthetics.
Starting in urban areas where service demand is highest, small boxes with the technology would be attached to utility poles in public areas. This legislation also would enable the state to move forward with the deployment of small-cell wireless technology on a larger scale to further enhance economic opportunities across Georgia.
Finally, the House passed a measure in support of Georgia’s military service members. House Bill 25 would allow more than 100,000 active-duty service members to terminate without financial penalty all contracts with subscription services for television, video streaming, internet access, and health spas and gym services. To qualify, the service members must be on active duty, receive deployment orders to locations that do not support the exact same services, and give a 30-day notice. Thirty other states have similar statutes.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245. Or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county and our great state.
Rep. England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
