Bridgeman: Choosing ‘best’ is subjective business

My recent column about paying teachers as professionals — and setting “professional” standards for them — drew one comment that led me to consider others.
The comment was about teachers leaving the profession because of the inherent conflict in managing a classroom and imparting knowledge.
As noted in the earlier column, the terrifying aspect of being in a classroom is managing the personalities and neuroses of the kids. At whatever age, it would be a near impossible feat — and I would be more likely to take a baseball bat to someone’s head than respond in an “adult” fashion.
(I’m sure you’ve heard the joke about the farmer hitting a stubborn mule up the side of the head with a club, saying, “First you have to get his attention.” That’s generally my attitude about students.)
I consider the places I have worked — and the bosses for whom I have worked. It has varied wildly. I suspect that’s the way private enterprises in states where employees can be fired at will works most of the time.
The best bosses I have had are those who talk regularly about the job, their views and life, not necessarily in that order. Those also generally were the ones who listened the best and made decisions accordingly.
The worst have been dictators, expecting fealty and blind obedience and tolerating little else.
\They were certain they were right. I was equally certain I was.
Teachers, I suspect, have similar experiences. Unfortunately, supervisors are not perfect, even including me (painful though it is to admit). They sometimes are arbitrary.
How we create an atmosphere that encourages a teacher, provides him or her lots of support and gives an individual room to develop relationships with kids is mostly a mystery. It requires listening and talking skills that are not often found in one person.
I did not dwell on that alchemy of a good relationship between supervisor and employee.
Rather I was musing about the distance between our public comments about teachers and our compensation of the group. We hear a lot of talk about “merit” pay, but I have yet to see teachers compensated in that manner. I suspect it might be because that would mean relying on administrators to make those decisions. It very quickly becomes subjective and personal.
But mostly, it is a question of not enough money. Our political leaders too often talk in terms of glowing views of teachers and too often do not provide money that reflects those views. Political leaders most often reflect the view of their constituents — and they feel pulled between competing programs that they see as equally deserving.
School boards often comment, as one chairman did this year, that they have to have enough money “to keep the lights on” rather that add to teacher salaries. Those kinds of push-and-pull decisions come up regularly.
One of the things administrators, school board members and state legislators should do is regularly and consistently ask teachers how they see their jobs, what their funding priorities are, what is required to “keep the lights on” — or buy fancy technology — and what should be put in their pockets.
We also could ask them how to pay for the above?
Some would say increase taxes, some would say make choices between the priorities, some (and I’m with them) would say, “Do both.”
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Choosing ‘best’ is subjective business
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)