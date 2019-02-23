Jacks: More ways to eat healthier than just salads

This time of year, I always think back to the many memories I made with my dad. My dad would have been 89 on Feb. 22. He died 20 years ago at the age of 68.
My dad was a big gardener. He was always very proud of his prized tomatoes. He grew a lot of other things, too, including beef. Until after my dad died, I had never eaten store-bought beef. I was shocked at the difference in taste. My first experiments in cooking were with my dad when I was about 3 years old when he’d keep me on his day off.
Eating healthy these days doesn’t mean you have to eat salads every meal. Changing one’s eating habits to healthy eating is a better way of losing weight and keeping it off. Adding water and exercise to your daily routine helps improve your health and makes losing weight easier.
Here are a few healthy recipes you can add to your choices of good healthy things to eat.
Roasted
Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs. Brussels Sprouts
3 tbsp. good olive oil
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut off the brown ends of the Brussels sprouts and pull off any yellow outer leaves. Mix them in a bowl with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour them on a sheet pan and roast for 35 to 40 minutes until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Shake the pan from time to time to brown the sprouts evenly. Sprinkle with more kosher salt and serve immediately.
Salmon Baked in Foil
Ingredients
4 (5 ounces each) salmon fillets
2 tsp. olive oil plus 2 tbsp.
Salt and fresh ground black pepper
3 tomatoes chopped
2 chopped shallots
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. dried thyme
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Sprinkle salmon with 2 tsp. olive oil, salt, and pepper. Stir the tomatoes, shallots, 2 tbsp. of oil, lemon juice, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper in a medium bowl to blend.
Place a salmon fillet, oiled side down, atop a sheet of foil. Wrap the ends of the foil to form a spiral shape. Spoon the tomato mixture over the salmon. Fold the sides of the foil over the fish and tomato mixture, covering completely; seal the packets closed. Place the foil packet on a heavy large baking sheet. Repeat until all of the salmon have been individually wrapped in foil and placed on the baking sheet. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through, about 25 minutes. Using a large metal spatula, transfer the foil packets to plates and serve.
Pork Tenderloin
with Seasoned Rub
Ingredients
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. ground coriander
1 tsp. dried thyme
Salt
1 1/4 lbs. pork tenderloin
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. minced garlic
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a separate bowl, mix dry ingredients such as garlic powder, oregano, cumin, coriander, thyme and salt. Stir mixture with a fork until all the ingredients are well combined and they form a seasoning. This will be used as a rub to ensure the pork is well-seasoned throughout. Sprinkle the rub over the tenderloin with a dry hand, then rub the pork with the seasoning over both sides of the meat, pressing adheres well to the tenderloin. In a large skillet over medium high heat, add the olive oil and heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté, stirring for 1 minute. Put tenderloin in the pan and cook about 10 minutes, searing each side using tongs to turn the meat. Transfer meat to a roasting pan and bake for 20 minutes. Slice and serve.
Roasted carrots
Ingredients
12 carrots
3 tbsp. good olive oil
1 1/4 tsp. Kosher salt
1/2 tsp. freshly-ground black pepper
2 tbsp. minced fresh dill or parsley
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
If the carrots are thick, cut them in half lengthwise; if not, leave whole. Slice the carrots diagonally in 1 ½-inch thick slices. (The carrots will shrink while cooking so make the slices big). Toss them in a bowl with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Transfer to a sheet pan in one layer and roast in the oven for 20 minutes, until browned and tender. Toss the carrots with minced dill or parsley season to taste and serve.
Cauliflower Rice
Ingredients
1 large head cauliflower, separated into 1-inch florets
3 tbsp. olive oil
1 medium onion, finely diced
Kosher salt
2 tbsp. fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Directions
Trim the cauliflower florets, cutting away as much stem as possible. In three batches, break up the florets into a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles couscous. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. At the first wisp of smoke from the oil, add the onions and stir to coat. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the onions are golden brown at the edges and have softened, about 8 minutes. Add the cauliflower and stir to combine. Add 1 tbsp. salt, and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the cauliflower has softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Spoon the cauliflower into a large serving bowl, garnish with the parsley, sprinkle with lemon juice and season to taste with salt. Serve warm.
Frozen Fruit Smoothie
Ingredients
1 frozen banana, peeled and sliced
2 cups frozen strawberries, raspberries or cherries
1 cup milk
1/2 cup plain or vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
2 to 3 tbsp. honey or to taste
Directions
Put all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
