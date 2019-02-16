MACON — Bethlehem Christian Academy junior Ray Peevy had been quiet the whole second half of Saturday night’s GISA Class AAA quarterfinal contest against Brookwood School at Stratford Academy. But with the game on the line, Knights coach Robert Strong’s confidence wasn’t shaken in a three-year starter with a knack for 3-pointers.
And when his time came, Peevy hit the biggest shot of his life, drilling a 3-pointer with 18.3 seconds left in overtime to lift the Knights to a 46-45 victory over the Warriors and send them to their first Final Four in program history.
“I knew I had played bad the whole game, to my standards, but I just knew when I got my moment, I would take advantage of it,” Peevy said following a raucous postgame celebration in the Knights’ locker room. “I’m just thankful for my teammates for putting me in that position.”
“I couldn’t be happier for Ray,” Strong added. “I had a feeling that if we got down late, he would be the guy I’d need to step up. He’s one of our main leaders and he stepped up in a big way.”
Saturday’s win for the Knights (23-6), the No. 3 seed out of Region 4, had the feeling of a transformational moment for a program that has struggled mightily the last few seasons. A year ago, they stumbled to an 8-16 record in Strong’s first season at the helm. That followed a 4-16 mark in 2016-17.
But this season’s Knights have had a different edge to them — more defensive intensity, more clutch shooting and more players stepping up to make big plays at critical times, exemplified by Peevy’s heroics Saturday night.
“This is what I came here for; to help build and be a part growing something,” said Peevy, who finished with 9 points. “We’ve worked hard, our coaches have worked hard and we deserve this. We just play hard. Our goal tonight was to play hard for 32 minutes and leave it all on the floor.
“We didn’t know it would end up being 36 minutes, but four more didn’t hurt us.”
For BCA point guard Travis Taylor, who scored a team-high 13 points, the win served as further validation for his decision to move to the school and join the Knights for his senior season.
“When I walked into this program, all these other schools told me I shouldn’t come here because they didn’t have this and they didn’t have that,” Taylor said. “But we’ve been the underdogs the whole season, and for us to come in and win in the Elite Eight and go to the Final Four is just beyond me, honestly.”
Saturday’s game was a tight, back-and-forth contest — in which neither team had a lead greater than six points — largely dominated by the defenses. After Taylor drove the lane and scored to tie it at 41-41 with 3:46 left in regulation, neither team tallied a point the rest of the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime.
The Warriors (18-11), the No. 1 seed from Region 3, grabbed a 44-41 lead with 2:24 left in the extra period on a successful three-point play by 6-foot-4 junior power forward Harrison Owens, who led all scorers with 15 points.
Following a basket by BCA’s Adam Gano, Owens got the ball again and drove inside, drawing a foul. Owens hit only one of his two free throws, and the miss — Brookwood’s 10th of the night from the line — ultimately gave the Knights the opening they needed.
Down 45-43, BCA had a chance to tie, but Taylor’s baseline runner missed with 55 seconds to go. The Knights then came up with a steal but were called for a travel on the play. Still, they got one more chance when Brookwood turned the ball over 30 seconds left and Strong called timeout to set up the play that culminated in Peevy’s game-winning shot.
“We had a lot of guys step up tonight,” Strong said. “We had Andrew Richey (5 points) come up big off the bench. We had Laine (Jean Francois) rebounding, and all of our guys played great defense. We’ve got things we need to improve on, but I’m proud of what they’ve been able to do. This is all about buying in and working hard to get to where they are.
“They did our school proud today.”
BCA will now make the trip down to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus for the Final Four next weekend. The Knights will take on Region 1 champ The Heritage School (20-10) at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Strong and the Knights understand they won’t be favored around the state, but they’re ready to accept the challenge and take on the Hawks — with the mentality of the Jim Valvano-coined phrase, “survive and advance.”
“This is nothing new to us, being the underdog all the time,” Taylor said. “We love adversity and we’re just ready for the next game.”
—
BCA 14 10 9 8 5 — 46
BWS 12 8 12 9 4 — 45
BCA: Travis Taylor 13, Ray Peevy 9, Makyal Cooper 8, Adam Gano 6, Laine Jean Francois 5, Andrew Richey 5
BWS: Harrison Owens 15, JP Chatman 12, Kurtis Brown 7, Sam Barrett 6, Jack Boltja 5
