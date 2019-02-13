The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team picked up a massive win Wednesday, beating Frederica Academy 49-44 at Brookwood School in Thomasville in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs.
The victory puts the Knights (22-6) in the state quarterfinals. They will take on Brookwood 6 p.m. Saturday at Stratford Academy in Macon. The Warriors (18-9) beat Dominion Christian in the first round Wednesday. The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the Final Four and will play either the Heritage School or Loganville Christian Academy at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
Check back Thursday for updates.
Basketball: Knights beat Frederica Academy, move on to quarterfinals
