Wrestling: Six Wildcats, one Bulldogg qualify for state tournament

Six Apalachee High School wrestlers and one from Winder-Barrow will compete this weekend in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state traditional tournament in Macon after getting through sectionals at Alexander High School last weekend.
Junior Bryson Ferguson, an Area 8-AAAAAA champion, led the Wildcats, finishing third at 138 pounds. Ferguson advanced to the semifinals with a pair of pins before being pinned by Richmond Hill’s Brandon Langley. Ferguson won a consolation semifinal match by decision over Brunswick’s Cameron Crump and then won a major decision in the third-place match over Habersham Central’s Anthony Angell.
After finishing third in the area tournament, Apalachee senior Alex Stephenson finished fourth in the sectionals at 195 pounds. Stephenson had to fight his way out of the loser’s bracket after being pinned in his first match. He received a bye and then won a pair of consolation matches — by decision over South Paulding’s Rocco Cash and by sudden victory over Winder-Barrow’s Rosseau O Asu Abang, who had won the area title the previous weekend. Stephenson then won his consolation semifinal match by decision over Alexander’s Reid Rogers before losing a major decision to Richmond Hill’s Rickeldo Box in the third-place match.
Wildcat junior Alan Fulk took fifth at 132 pounds. He won a pair of sudden victories before losing his semifinal match to Alexander’s Nathaniel Green and consolation semifinal match to South Paulding’s Colin Kinard by decisions. Fulk bounced back in his fifth-place match, winning a decision over Heritage-Conyers’ Myran Henderson.
Leevi Norberg (106 pounds) and Hunter Noblett (170) placed eighth for the Wildcats while Andrea Avina qualified for the girls state tournament at 146 pounds.
After winning his third straight area title at 220, Apalachee senior Corbin Lang hoped to make a return trip to state. But he ran into a tough bracket, dropping a decision and then being pinned in his second match and falling outside the top eight.
Asu Abang finished seventh at 195 to lead the Bulldoggs. He pinned Lakeside, Evans’ Isaiah Rhodes in a consolation match to clinch a state berth. After the loss to Stephenson, he bounced back with a pin in the seventh-place match over Lanier’s Sean Sadler.
Class AAAAAA state tournament matches begin 4 p.m. Thursday at the Macon Centreplex and resume Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
