Freshman Manning West threw four hitless innings and the Apalachee baseball team broke out the bats bigtime Monday as the Wildcats thrashed Salem 15-0 in their run rule-shortened season opener.
West allowed just one baserunner via walk and struck out nine Seminoles while working efficiently, throwing just 57 pitches.
The Wildcats, who pounded out 13 hits on the day, scored three runs in the bottom of the first on a passed ball and a two-run single by Jordan Wilson. Wilson helped jumpstart five-run third with an RBI double. Alecsi Lopez had an RBI single and AJ Forbing cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it 8-0.
Apalachee put it away with a seven-run fourth. Chase Chancey, Nate Hodnett and Lopez had consecutive run-scoring doubles and the game ended following RBI singles by Kyle Jones and Ethan Middlebrooks.
Apalachee’s strong performance followed a 14-2 blowout victory in a scrimmage at Monroe Area on Thursday. The Wildcats scored six runs in the third and eight in the fourth, and Hodnett, Forbing and Alex Cook all homered for Apalachee, which had 17 hits. Cook, West, Hunter Parks, Jake Hopkins and Lopez all worked an inning apiece on the mound.
Apalachee was scheduled to return to action Wednesday at home against Duluth and will hit the road Friday for a game at Salem, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Baseball: Wildcats rout Salem 15-0 in season opener
