Baseball: Bulldoggs’ opener pushed back

Winder-Barrow’s season opener, originally scheduled for Tuesday at home against Loganville, was pushed back a day to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain moved through the area Tuesday.
With more rain in the forecast Friday, the Bulldoggs also moved up the first day of the Winder-Barrow Diamond Day invitational to Thursday. The Bulldoggs will face Peachtree Ridge at 5:30 p.m. They’ll also host Lakeside, Evans at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Winder-Barrow had a strong performance in its home scrimmage Saturday, throttling Grayson 11-1 in an eight-inning game.
Sophomore Brady House led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Lance Sikes went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, the Bulldoggs got two runs in the second, two in the third, and broke the game open with five in the fifth.
Eight Winder-Barrow pitchers — Austin Lockridge, Zack Smith, Cain Tatum, House, Noah Higgins, Hunter Marsh, CJ Harrison and Blake Friend — worked an inning each and combined to allow just two hits, two walks and three hit batsmen.
