The Winder-Barrow boys have gotten off to a fast start, shutting out Monroe Area 10-0 on Feb. 5 before blanking Jackson County 3-0 on Thursday.
Brian Villanueva had a hat trick against Monroe Area, scoring three goals. Will Perry scored two goals, and Brandon Diaz, Aaron Diaz, Vincent Xiong, Connor Giddens and Cristhian Rivera all had one each.
Villanueva scored two goals against Jackson County, while Brandon Diaz added the other one.
The Winder-Barrow girls tied Monroe Area 2-2 on goals from Sophia Kay and Alexis Thao, but were outdone by Jackson County on Thursday, 6-1. Amy Meono scored the only goal for Winder-Barrow.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Jefferson. The girls match begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys.
Soccer: Winder-Barrow boys start 2-0
