Tennis: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow teams

In local tennis action, the Apalachee boys and girls teams dropped their season openers Thursday, losing at home to Dacula. Though the schools are both in Region 8-AAAAAA, the matches did not count toward region standings.
In a 3-2 loss to Dacula, the Apalachee boys got 8-1 wins at No. 1 singles by Eli Hagan and the No. 2 doubles team of Luke Woschitz and Shawn Powers. Wildcats coach Dan Woschitz said the No. 1 doubles team of Parker King and Ishan Patel also played well, despite losing 8-6.
The Lady Wildcats lost 4-1 with the only point coming from Laura Lorente, who triumphed 8-2 at No. 3 singles. Also playing close matches were Angel Swancey at No. 2 singles (8-5) and the No. 1 doubles team of Allie James and Fernanda Jaime (8-5).
Both Apalachee teams were scheduled to host Jefferson on Wednesday and will be back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The boys will host Loganville while the girls travel to Loganville.
In other local action, the Winder-Barrow girls team lost 3-2 to Jefferson on Thursday while the Bulldogg boys dropped a 4-1 match against the Dragons. The No. 2 doubles team of Francisco Anguiano and Bobby Calvin picked up the only win for the Bulldoggs.
Both Winder-Barrow teams were scheduled to host Madison County on Wednesday and will be back in action Tuesday at Habersham Central.
