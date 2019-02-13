BOC awards water, sewer main relocation projects for West Winder Bypass

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a pair of bids from Anderson Grading and Pipeline to relocate water and sewer mains as part of the West Winder Bypass project.
Anderson, which had the low bid on both items, was awarded the $495,995 bid to relocate a 24-inch water transmission main on Carl-Bethlehem Road near Patrick Mill Road. The work is included in the Fiscal Year 2019 Capital Improvement Plan budget, county public works director Autron Hayes said.
Anderson was also awarded the bid to relocate a sewer main on Barrow Park Drive, from the county animal control facility to an existing manhole on the courthouse tract. That bid came in at $73,222, but the county will get some relief from the Georgia Department of Transportation on that one. GDOT will reimburse the county $70,910, leaving the county responsible for only $2,311 of the cost.
Hayes said that money will be paid for with leftover Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 2005 roads and bridges funds.
See more on Tuesday's meeting in the Feb. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
