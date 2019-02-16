Thompson: Doug Collins and fishing expeditions

After the last two years, it may come as a shock to some that Congress might actually try to perform its constitutional function of legitimate oversight and look into many of the scandals throughout the Trump administration and its various departments that have largely gone unexamined. But there are still plenty of cronies who will project and throw up smoke to keep the public in a haze.
Georgia Congressman Doug Collins of Gainesville is showing he’s the latest crusader willing to take up that cause. During the testimony of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, Collins, the ranking Republican on the committee, accused the Democratic majority of undertaking a “fishing expedition” to get all the dirt it can on President Trump at the expense of soiling Whitaker’s reputation.
Right after he decided that would be an enlightening thing to say, he regurgitated an already-debunked conspiracy theory, pedaled by notorious right-wing conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit, concerning the arrest of Roger Stone last month and CNN being present to capture the FBI raid on Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
In case you aren’t aware, the right has suddenly become concerned with how law enforcement conducts raids and has sought to make Stone a poor white-collar victim of abusive tactics by the FBI. Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano likened it to the Navy SEAL raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound. Stone said this himself, even as he acknowledged the FBI agents had treated him professionally. Yeah, really.
Collins took issue with why CNN was staked out at Stone’s house in predawn hours, implying they were tipped off by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team (Who knows why they didn’t tip all the other liberal media elites off). Whitaker seemed to indulge in this deluded fantasy himself, saying he shared Collins’ “concern.”
For those of us who reside in the universe of reality, Congressman, the explanation CNN gave for why it had eyes on Stone’s house and how it used actual reporting skills is more than plausible and makes perfect sense.
For over a month, Stone had already said publicly he expected to be indicted. There were also, as CNN explained, a few unusual happenings at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., where Mueller’s grand jury meets, that suggested something was about to happen. While Mueller’s grand jury typically meets on Fridays, prosecutors had told lawyers for a witness that his testimony before the grand jury would have to be done on any date other than Friday, Jan. 25, the day of Stone’s arrest. The grand jury convened that Thursday, and the last time it met on a Thursday was in July, when a slew of Russian officials were indicted. CNN also noticed one of the prosecutors carrying what appeared to be a travel suitcase. And wouldn’t you know, the prosecutor appeared at the federal courthouse in Florida, where Stone made his first appearance before a judge.
Congressman Collins is a lawyer, a longtime state legislator and congressman, and he holds a degree from my college alma mater. I know he’s smart enough to recognize this. But instead, he apparently has chosen to participate in the time-honored tradition of gas-lighting his constituents and leading them to see ghosts that aren’t there.
During Friday’s hearing, Collins proved to not be a fan of the Democratic members’ lines of inquiry to Whitaker, calling out, “point of order.” Other Republicans followed this tactic saying this was not in keeping with an oversight hearing.
Whitaker was on his way out the door as Senate confirmation of William Barr to be the next attorney general was expected this week, but that doesn’t mean he should have been exempt from answering questions about his tenure as the acting attorney general. The Democratic members asked plenty of questions about a range of topics, including the administration’s immigration policy, what resources have been put toward combating white nationalist, terroristic and hate-group organizations and so on.
Whether Collins and the other Republicans on the committee like it or not, Whitaker’s involvement and the Mueller investigation and his refusal to recuse himself are fair grounds for questioning. After Trump spent more than a year publicly ridiculing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his recusal, he forced him out, bypassed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (who appointed Mueller in the first place) for the job and, out of the blue, appointed Whitaker, who had been openly critical of the investigation.
Collins and his GOP colleagues are going to have to decide soon how they want history to remember them and how they treated the Russia investigation.
To this point, the only committee in Congress that has conducted an actual investigation, in a bipartisan manner, into Russian interference with our elections and coordination activities has been the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). The committee has interviewed some 200 witnesses, a lot of whom the public isn’t even aware of. Burr isn’t some “RINO.” He’s a hardcore conservative and supports a majority of Trump policies, but he’s cognizant enough to understand this is not a witch hunt, but an incredibly complex story worth getting to the bottom of.
Burr told CBS News last week that, two years into the committee’s investigation, there’s not an end on the horizon. Congress may spend another decade, outlasting Trump’s presidency, to fully understand the scope of what happened. And, he said, it goes way beyond Russia deciding to screw with the 2016 election.
For Burr and all the others in Congress, this might be the most important investigation they ever conduct. If Collins can’t grasp that, he may want to find another line of work or retire and go on an extended fishing expedition.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
