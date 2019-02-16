Terrell: Trump boxes the left

The naysayers and the non-Trumpers are saying, “It’s not true, it was a terrible speech, all lies.”
The fact of the matter, however, is that President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech last week was a very good speech and some even called it a “very real State of the Union address.”
Regardless of how you feel about President Trump as a person, he took the stage last Tuesday and delivered a SOTU speech that excited a lot of “deplorables,” independents and Republicans who aren’t drinking from the swamp.
It was obvious that a number of Democrats and those further left were caught off-guard by both the speech and delivery. If anyone other than Donald Trump had given the speech, the Democrats quite possibly would have left the House feeling there was room for some comprise on a number of issues.
He did not offer the presentation the left came prepared to hear or to boo.
Right up front, the 45th President announced, “This is not a Republican agenda or a Democratic agenda. It is the agenda of the American people.”
Trump, like a boxer on prime time, came into the ring and on the opening bell took the first swing and stayed with an offensive attack. He jabbed and he punched with deliberate points in his speech. He talked about and highlighted the successes of the past two years, from unemployment lows to tax relief.
The president talked about Americanism. He talked about his gains and successes without gloating or rubbing faces in the dirt. He talked about the success of the American people.
He interlaced his speech with introductions of people that earned the right to be called Americans and who refused to give up or accept a lower standard. In Trump’s own words, he said, “They represent the best of America.”
As he introduced his guests throughout the evening, he took time to talk about their challenges, their failures, their heartaches and the obstacles they overcame.
The president introduced former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, one of the first men to walk on the moon. Aldrin, as did each of the others, drew a standing ovation.
Later, he introduced three World War II veterans who landed in France on D-Day and talked of their heroic actions.
President Trump introduced Alice Johnson, an African-American lady sentenced to life in prison without parole for numerous drug violations. Faced with a lifetime of incarceration, Johnson changed the course of her life and was granted clemency by the president.
He introduced a survivor of the Holocaust now an American citizen, a sixth-grader who was the victim of bullying because his last name is Trump, and he had the Father of a Navy sailor killed aboard the U.S.S. Cole several years ago stand before the audience.
President Trump then announced that in the past several weeks the terrorist leader who planned the attack was tracked down and eliminated.
The president later introduced a young lady whose parents were murdered in Nevada last January by an illegal alien. He presented to the audience a Homeland Security officer whose parents legally migrated to America.
Matthew Childs was present, an African-American serving 35 years in prison for drug offenses. Trump spoke of his road to redemption and how he is the first prisoner to be released under Congress’ recent First Step Act.
He introduced a 9-year-old girl who fought the fight against a brain tumor and who is now cancer-free.
The president kept the audience involved and rising to their feet time after time while presenting his guests and listing the Republican accomplishments over the past two years.
The left was stunned by the speech and it was easy to read the expressions on their faces as Fox television continued to scan the members of the audience. Nancy Pelosi looked as if she was trying to swallow a golf ball during most of the speech as she rolled her tongue around and around in her mouth.
Trump caught the left off guard and even brought the newest members of Congress, mostly women, to their feet clapping and cheering when he complimented their status pointing out that 58 percent of all new jobs created last year were filled by women.
For an encore, he brought them back to their feet when he pointed out that there are now 117 women in Congress, the largest number of women to ever be seated at one time.
Trump did not back away from the southern border issue and the need for a wall.
He cemented his point saying, “Wealthy politicians and donors pull for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards.”
And finally, he called on his followers and all who believe in the republic to fight socialism, letting all know there would be no socialism on his watch.
The president spoke directly to many of the newcomers saying, “Here in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism. America was founded on liberty and independence, and not on government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free and we will stay free.”
For the third time that evening, the hallowed halls of Congress reverberated with the chant, “USA, USA, USA.”
It was a presidential speech from beginning to end.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
