Buffington: Anti-vaxxer movement is not science

The current measles outbreak in Washington state, and several other states, points to a troubling trend in the U.S. where a lot of parents are refusing, or delaying, the vaccination of their children.
An aggressive anti-vaxxer movement has taken to social media in a bid to undermine the use of vaccinations in this country. (England is also being slammed with the same kind of thing, too.)
The result is what is happening now in Washington where there is a crisis with several dozen cases of measles, most involving children who had not been vaccinated.
Closer to home, at least three cases of measles have been reported in Atlanta — all three were in the same family and were not vaccinated.
It wasn’t always this way. Twenty years ago, measles had been mostly wiped out in the U.S.
Alas, the rise of social media in the early 2000s gave a small group of conspiracy theorists a new platform on which to spread their anti-vaccination propaganda. The result has been that parents in some areas have refused to have their children vaccinated, a situation that has led to a resurgence of measles.
The anti-vaxxer movement is akin to many of the other crazy conspiracy movements that have found a home in social media.
Some people believe the earth is flat.
Some people believe the Holocaust didn’t happen.
Some people believe the moon landing was faked.
Some people believe the attacks on 9/11 were an inside job.
All of those bogus beliefs can be found in various conspiracy theory websites and in mainstream social media memes. It’s all false, of course, but the drumbeat of fake information has begun to brainwash a lot of people who should know better.
The same thing is happening with the anti-vaccination movement where otherwise normal people have come to believe that they know more than their child’s doctor. I’ve had an anti-vaxxer parent tell me that very thing one time — because they had “researched” vaccinations on the internet, they believed they were smarter than their doctor about the subject.
Another anti-vaxxer parent once told me that vaccinations didn’t rid the country of polio — it was other things, she said, that had eradicated the terrible disease.
Nuts.
Pseudo-science being posted on social media is the gasoline that has fueled the anti-vaxxer movement. Because of the growth in the anti-vaxxer universe, the World Health Organization has listed it as one of the top 10 threats to public health for 2019.
The willful ignorance of real science might not be too bad if you’re a flat-earther (unless you’re an airplane pilot where factual knowledge about navigation of the round earth is kind of important). But willful ignorance about vaccinations is dangerous.
How soon our society has forgotten the days before vaccines when polio, measles, whooping cough and other preventable diseases killed hundreds of thousands of children each year. Infections killed many more, both adults and children.
The advent of antibiotics after World War II and the growth of vaccinations have saved millions of lives, especially children. Anti-vaxxers dispute that and claim vaccinations are dangerous despite solid evidence to the contrary.
The movement got a boost about a decade ago when some Hollywood celebrities embraced the cause. Because of that, some parents started to believe the actors and fake social media memes rather than their own doctors, a testament to the gullibility of people caught up in today’s celebrity culture atmosphere. (As with politics, Russian “bots” have also been spreading anti-vaxxer messages on social media.)
What’s really crazy about the anti-vaxxer movement is how some states accommodate it by passing laws that allow parents to opt out of having their children vaccinated for “religious” or “philosophical” reasons. (Georgia allows a religious exemption, but not a philosophical exemption.)
Neither one should be allowed. The only reason for not vaccinating a child should be for medical reasons.
That idea rubs against the more libertarian views of many anti-vaxxers who espouse the idea that “the government” should not force them to do anything with their children they don’t believe in and that they should have a “choice” of whether or not to vaccinate.
But what a parent believes, or doesn’t believe, isn’t the issue.
A parent may not believe in child safety seats in a car, but young children have to be in such a seat by law and parents have no “choice.” So why do we mandate safety car seats, but give parents a fig-leaf legal excuse to not have their child vaccinated? An unvaccinated child is at risk — that is no different than a child who isn’t in a seat belt. And not only are those children at risk, but they also pose a threat to other children who may be medically fragile and unable to be vaccinated.
Whatever our beliefs, our rights end when our actions pose a danger to our own children, or to others. It’s a medical issue and has nothing to do with what parents believe, especially when those beliefs come from the sewerage of fake information that flows through the social media ecosystem.
If you want to know how well vaccines work, look at the record of the polio vaccine, which has helped eliminate that terrible disease from most areas of the world. The only places polio continues to exist are in pockets where radical religious groups like the Taliban keep children from being vaccinated.
My wife and I were recently walking down the street in a developing country — a country filled with all kinds of superstitions — when we stopped to talk to a young boy walking with his mother. On one ankle, the little boy wore a silver bracelet that identified him as having taken the polio vaccine.
If people in under-developed countries can embrace the need for childhood vaccinations, you’d think that as one of the world’s most developed and educated nations, we’d have no problem understanding the need for vaccinations in the U.S.
It’s time for state laws to change and do away with both philosophical and religious exemptions to vaccinations. Those laws are nothing more than an embrace of willful ignorance.
The current measles outbreak in Washington is proof of what happens when parents start believing social media junk science over their own doctors and real science.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
