Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Week four

Last week marked our fourth under the Gold Dome this session. I am extremely proud of the work that we have done so far this session and I look forward to continuing our efforts in the coming weeks.
The Senate passed its first piece of legislation on Thursday, Senate Bill 25. This bill clarifies ambiguous and potentially dangerous language from last session’s House Bill 978 that allows drivers to pass a stopped school bus while traveling in the opposite direction when separated by only a turn lane. This causes confusion for law enforcement and drivers while putting our school children in harm’s way. SB 25 reduces this risk by stating clearly that drivers can only pass a stopped school bus while traveling in the opposite direction if traffic is separated by a grass median, unpaved area or physical barrier.
On Friday, the Senate passed Senate Resolution 19, which creates a Georgia Commission on Freight, Innovation and Logistics. This commission is crucial as Georgia works to ensure that its roadways are efficient and its business strategy is primed for economic growth. Improving our logistics and ensuring we can move goods in the most efficient way possible will bring additional businesses to our state. As chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, this commission will serve an important role in solidifying Georgia’s position as the No. 1 state in which to do business. During our first committee meeting this week, we discussed strategies and ideas that will maintain our impressive ranking, and next week we will start to hear the first economic development bills of the session.
Along with voting on SB 25 and SR 19 on the floor, we received our Senate Appropriations Committee sub-committee assignments. I am proud to say that I will serve as chairman of the Fiscal Management & General Government Subcommittee. Our first meeting will be this week when we will review the proposals the House passed in the Amended Fiscal Year 2019 budget last Friday. I will work with my colleagues on the subcommittee as we thoroughly review their recommendations to ensure your taxpayer dollars are appropriated in a fiscally conservative manner.
Additionally, if you know a student above the age of 12 who is interested in being a Senate page, please contact my office. It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to see our government at work first-hand and to learn about the legislative process and state history. As an added plus, it counts as a day “present” in school and they get to interact with legislators from around our state! It’s a wonderful educational experience, and I welcome children from District 47 to participate.
Lastly, we set the final day of session, known as Sine Die here at the Capitol, for April 2. Please follow the link below to see when we will be in chamber and also for days that are designated for committee work. The next several weeks will be fast-paced with five-day weeks in chamber along with committee meetings holding hearings on legislation that will impact all of Georgia’s citizens. While we will be busy, I am never too busy to address any questions or concerns you may have. Please know that my office is always open and you can reach me by email or phone anytime. Thank you for your continued trust in me, and I will use the coming weeks to ensure that your values are fully represented on the state level.
Please follow this link to review the calendar for the remainder of the 2019 session: http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/20192020/180623.pdf
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
