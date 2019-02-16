England: Georgia House honors former Gov. Deal and passes amended budget

Action in the Georgia House of Representatives during the fourth week of the 2019 legislative session began with overwhelming support of a resolution naming the state’s new appellate judicial complex the “Nathan Deal Judicial Center.”
The complex is under construction near the Capitol. It will house the Georgia Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, and other judicial agencies. The resolution recognizes the many accomplishments of former Gov. Deal. One of his top achievements was criminal justice reform that now serves as a national model.
At the end of last week, the House passed the supplemental appropriations bill for the current fiscal year ending June 30. It was approved first by the Appropriations Committee, and then I presented the details on the House floor.
The state has collected about $435 million more revenue than first projected for FY2019. The single largest appropriation of new funds is to the Georgia Department of Education.
The supplemental appropriations also includes $69.4 million for school security grants — $30,000 for each of Georgia’s 2,314 schools. The grants also will establish new safety measures. Gov. Brian Kemp requested this grant funding. The House added another $38,000 for security for FFA-FCCLA centers when students are present, plus $1 million for the purchase of new generators to be used in residential areas of the Georgia School for the Blind and the Georgia School for the Deaf when needed during severe weather.
Our House Appropriations subcommittees also worked together to carve out $10 million to the Georgia Development Authority (GDA) for emergency disaster relief loans to assist Georgia farmers affected by Hurricane Michael. Most of the $55 million in loan money approved during last November’s special session has been disbursed.
In light of the ongoing delay of federal disaster relief funding, I am pleased we have been able to help out Georgia farmers with quick turnarounds of state loan applications.
Finally, the House and Senate last week adopted an adjournment resolution that sets April 2 as the final day of this legislative session. Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
