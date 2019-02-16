Jacks: Easy-to-make dessert lasagnas

Every year when Valentine’s Day comes around, so does another important day if you are a Georgia fan and a season ticket holder. It’s time to make donations, or as we call it, time to pay your ransom money so you can order season tickets in March.
National Signing Day was just last week and Georgia ended up No. 2 in the nation just behind Alabama in the class of 2019. We are going to need these young guys to step up and play after losing so many underclassmen to the NFL. I don’t like the rules today. Rarely do we get a player that stays four years and plays. We were lucky to keep Chubb and Sony for four. If you aren’t a season ticket holder, it’s going to be very hard to get tickets to the good games without paying an arm and a leg for them. I’ve had season tickets now since 1976.
—
When you think of lasagna you probably think of tomato sauce, noodles and cheeses. I now think of super good, super easy desserts. My lasagna desserts are simple layered desserts with various fruits with a layer of cream cheese somewhere in the middle. The bottom layer can be composed of Oreos, graham cracker crumbs or other cookies crumbled into fine crumbs for a crust. These are quick and simple to make and very pleasing to one’s taste buds.
One good thing about making dessert lasagnas is you never have to turn on the oven.
This white chocolate lasagna is an amazing dessert with so many layers of goodness. It is sure to be a hit at home, at church or any function you might need a fun dessert.
White Chocolate Lasagna
Ingredients
1 pkg. golden Oreos
6 Tbsps. unsalted butter, melted
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup margarine or butter
1 cup powdered sugar
16 oz. Cool Whip
7.8 oz. white chocolate instant pudding mix
3 cups milk
White chocolate bar to make curls with
Directions
Begin by crushing your Oreos. For a very fine mixture, place Oreos in your food processor (I use my Nitro). Should resemble dirt. Add melted butter. Mix well. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan spreading out to cover the entire bottom of the pan.
In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese, margarine/butter, powdered sugar and 1/2 of the Cool Whip. Blend well and pour over your golden Oreo crust.
In another bowl, make your pudding by adding your milk to your bowl and instant pudding. Whisk together until pudding thickens. Pour over the cream cheese layer. Refrigerate for at least 5 minutes. Top off with the rest of your Cool Whip. Add white chocolate shavings. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.
—
Making this lemon lasagna will make you realize how good these layered desserts really are. Its taste is amazingly good especially if you like lemon. This has to be one of my favorites and many of my friends request that I make it for them.
Lemon Lasagna
Ingredients
1 pkg. lemon Oreo or golden Oreos
6 Tbsps. unsalted butter, melted
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup margarine or butter
1 cup powdered sugar
16 oz. Cool Whip
7.8 oz. lemon instant pudding
3 cups milk
Lemons for garnish
Directions
Begin by crushing Oreos using a food processor (I use my Nitro). Oreos should resemble dirt. Add melted butter. Mix well. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan spreading out to cover the entire bottom of the pan.
In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese, margarine/butter, powdered sugar, and 1/2 of the Cool Whip. Blend well and pour over the lemon Oreo crust.
In another bowl, make your pudding by adding milk to your bowl, and instant pudding. Whisk together until pudding thickens. Pour over the cream cheese layer. Refrigerate for at least 5 minutes. Top off with the rest of your Cool Whip. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. Add lemon slices.
—
With an abundance of fresh strawberries in the stores these days it would be a good time to try out my recipe for strawberry lasagna. It will make a great Valentine dessert.
Strawberry Jell-O lasagna
Ingredients
36 golden Oreo cookies
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cup whipped cream
1 1/3 cup diced fresh strawberries
3 oz. strawberry flavored Jell-o
1/2 cup boiling water
1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt
4 cups whipped cream
2-3 cups whipped cream
4-5 oz. white chocolate bar to make the curls
Directions
To make the crust ground the whole Oreo cookies with the filling in a food processor to make fine crumbs.
In a bowl combine 1/2 cup melted butter and Oreo crumbs until evenly moistened, then press the mixture in the bottom of a 9x13-inch dish, set in the freezer to firm while making cheesecake layer.
In a bowl cream together 1/2 cup softened butter, 8 oz softened cream cheese and 1 cup powdered sugar until smooth and creamy.
Add 1 1/4 cup whipped cream mix to combine. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in diced strawberries and spread the mixture over chilled crust. Place in the fridge.
In a large bowl place strawberry Jell-o, add 1/2 cup boiling water and stir to dissolve completely. Whisk in 1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt until combined. Add 4 cups whipped cream and mix until combined evenly. Pour the mixture over cream cheese layer and smooth the top. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours until set. Spread 2 cups whipped topping on top to make curls, carefully draw a vegetable peeler across the broad surface of a bar of white chocolate at room temperature. Sprinkle curls on the top. Refrigerate for 2 more hours before serving or overnight.
—
And if strawberries aren’t your favorite, you might try blueberries. I have been buying some rather good blueberries locally that would make a great lasagna to serve your family or friends.
White Chocolate Blueberry Lasagna
Ingredients
36 golden Oreo cookies
6 Tbsps. unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cup Cool Whip
1 to 1 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
2 (3.9 oz.) pkgs. white chocolate instant pudding
3 cups milk
2 oz. dried blueberries-powder (pulse blueberries in a food processor to make the powder)
1 1/2 cup Cool Whip
White chocolate bar to make curls (or sprinkle with 1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips)
Directions
In a food processor, ground whole Oreo cookies with the filling to get fine crumbs. Combine Oreo crumbs with 6 Tbsps. melted butter and stir until evenly moistened. Press the mixture into the bottom of 9x13-inch dish. Set in the fridge to firm while making the filling.
In a bowl mix together cream cheese, 1/2 cup softened butter and powdered sugar and beat well. Mix in 1 1/4 cup Cool Whip. Fold in blueberries. Spread the mixture over the crust.
In a medium bowl combine white chocolate instant pudding with 3 cups cold milk until the pudding starts to thicken and mix in pulverized freeze-dried blueberries.
Spread over cream cheese layer. Set in fridge to firm. Spread 1 1/2 cups Cool Whip on top.
Top with white chocolate curls or sprinkle white chocolate chips. Refrigerate at least 3-4 hours before serving.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Easy-to-make dessert lasagnas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)