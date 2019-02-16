Bennett: The long way home

My daddy was born and raised in the country. He spent much of his youth working on the family farm. As he grew, he became familiar with all the country roads in the area, and the best way to get from here to there in the shortest amount of time.
When my brother and I were growing up, every Sunday afternoon we’d go see my grandparents, over in the Bold Springs area. It seemed a million miles away from our house in Statham. One reason it seemed so far, is that my daddy rarely ever drove over 45 miles per hour. I’m not sure if it was because he was worried about the car he was driving, or if he was worried about getting a ticket. I rather think it was simply because he just wasn’t in a hurry. He loved the countryside and enjoyed the slow ride over to my grandparents’ house, pointing out interesting things along the way.
By the time my brother and I could see over the back seat of the car, we knew the way to Mama Lorene and Pappy’s house ourselves. Every Sunday, we’d take the same route, so it became familiar to us early on. Sometimes we’d stop along the way to play in the creek. The old bridge is long gone now, but somewhere near Bethlehem, I think it was, there was an old one-lane bridge with tall, rusted metal girders on it. It sat down pretty close to the water, and I remember a few times we had to turn around and go another way after a heavy rain would cause the water to rise up over the bridge. It always scared me to death to come over the hill and around the curve to see the bridge under water. But my daddy was driving slow, so there was never any danger of us plunging into the muddy river.
On the way home, we would often take a different route home. It usually meant a longer drive. Michael and I would get very excited when this happened, because we hoped it would mean a stop in Winder for ice cream. We’d sneak looks at each other in anticipation, and when we realized we were headed for Winder, we’d give the 1960s version of a high-five. Usually, even if we didn’t make it to Winder for ice cream, we’d stop at Seagraves’ in Statham for a 10-cent Icee. But one thing for sure, was that we rarely ever came home the same way we went. It was always the long way home. Sometimes he knew the way, and sometimes he just faked it until we got back on the right road. Even in his later years, he would take the scenic route home, and quite often realized he didn’t know where he was after all!
The only time my dad ever got in a hurry on the road was when he was headed to the mountains for trout fishing. He’d just about push it to 60 miles per hour! Twice a year we’d head up to my aunt and uncle’s house on Seed Lake, and spend the weekend with other aunts, uncles and cousins. Those were his two favorite weekends of the year, and he was always in a hurry to get there. We never took any detours on the way up, but coming home, he would meander around the north Georgia foothills in search of covered bridges, old barns, etc. Always the long road home.
Now my daddy is on his final road home, and may in fact, have already reached his heavenly home by the time you read this. For those of us by his side, the road is long, and there are some pretty deep potholes along the way. In some ways, this leg of the journey has been full speed ahead, and in other ways, it seems like he is poking along, taking his time. Like any other family member, we are sad that he is leaving us, and we don’t want him to go. But, since he must, we pray the road won’t be too terribly long for him. Please keep our family in your prayers. The long way home is just beginning for us, as we learn to live without him.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
