Bridges: A new spring season inches closer with each day

We are still a few weeks from it officially being spring for another year, but the recent warmer-than-usual temperatures have had the upcoming season on the minds of many, including this writer.
I think most all of us enjoyed the near 80-degree day back on Jan. 31. It seemed to give everyone an extra spring in their step, at least for a little while.
And while the sun has struggled to show itself of late at least we’ve enjoyed, for the most part, temperatures near normal for mid-to-late February. Folks, you have to take what you can get this time of year and be thankful for it.
Spring and summer are, without a doubt, my favorite two seasons. Early fall is nice, too, but you can definitely take winter and dispose of it, even the ones we have in Georgia. The recent warmer temperatures have been welcome after the early winter we endured in our neck of the woods. Quite frankly I fear Old Man Winter is not finished causing havoc, though, and I am more than concerned that March and even into April may end up being brutal before all is said and done.
When it does finally get here for good, spring always seems to replenish the mind, body and soul. Some of the things I look forward to include:
•The return of high school baseball: Once we get past the early part of the season when the weather is often still cold and windy, it is quite enjoyable spending an afternoon at the local ball park. On those perfect afternoons when the sky is blue and the temperature is warm, it has always been one of the best parts of my job as a sports writer to cover a local high school baseball team. Through the years I have been fortunate to witness some quality teams and I am eager to get back to the diamond in 2019.
•Yard work: For many people, working in their yard is viewed as a necessary evil and for a long time it was that way for me. Even when I bought my first (and to date only) house more than 20 years ago I viewed it that way. However, in recent years I turned yard work into a stress reliever and legitimate form of exercise. Being outside in the spring and summer soaking up the sun has become something I look forward to during the winter months when I’m not able to do it. I have already thought of a couple of projects that I want to try this year and as a bonus, yard work is good exercise for me.
•Fishing: When I was younger I had a passion for fishing, although I admit I have not been in years. I keep saying I am going to take it up again but always never seen to have the time. Perhaps this is the year I will make time. Some high schools now even have competitive fishing teams. Now that is something I might actually could have excelled at back in the day. At one time I enjoyed fishing so much I actually thought about doing it professionally.
•Fort Yargo State Park: To me, this is one of the best attractions in Barrow County, where I live. Even during the winter months, I enjoy going although it’s certainly more pleasant during the warmer months. For me it’s about relaxing and taking time to reflect. Once spring arrives and continuing going all the way through the fall I often make several trips a week when my work schedule allows. I take my chair (the same one you see me sitting in at those baseball games) and just sit, often for a couple of hours. I’ve been known to sit and look at the lake until the sun goes down.
•Car washing: I like to keep a clean vehicle year-round and it’s funny some of the looks I get when people drive by during the winter when I’m washing my car. Of course it’s more tolerable to do this when it’s warmer. I’m one of those though who has washed his vehicle when there was still snow on the ground (“Hey buddy! Don’t break your neck looking at me!”) so during the warm months I usually wash mine once a week. I’ve even had co-workers through the years ask me to wash theirs when they notice how clean mine typically is.
Spring is inching closer to being here once again and I am certainly glad. Let’s just hope we don’t have to endure another winter storm or another below-freezing cold snap before it gets here. My mind keeps going back to that snow and ice storm in 1993, which happened in March. Ironically I was on spring break during my senior year of college at the time. If I had only known, I wouldn’t have passed up those invitations for a trip to Florida during that week instead of being snowbound inside my house with no electricity.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the Georgia Press Association, the National Newspaper Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
