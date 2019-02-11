Basketball: BCA teams set for state tournament

The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team had hopes last week of winning its first-ever region championship last week, but those hopes were derailed Thursday when the Knights dropped their GISA Region 4-AAA tournament semifinal game, falling 54-41 to rival Loganville Christian Academy at John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville.
The Lions, who avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Knights (21-6), came out aggressively on defense and forced some key BCA turnovers in the second half to break a halftime tie and go on to win.
“It’s hard to beat a good team three times,” BCA coach Robert Strong said. “We let some things get to us in the second half and just didn’t play very smart.”
Junior guard Ray Peevy led the Knights against LCA with 21 points.
BCA bounced back in the consolation game Friday, toppling Westminster School of Augusta, 57-37 to lock up the No. 3 seed in the region entering the state playoffs. Laine Francois paced the Knights with 12 points, while Makyal Cooper finished with 11 and Travis Taylor chipped in 10.
“We were much more balanced in that game and felt a lot better about what we were able to do,” said Strong, whose team won its third game this season over the Wildcats and improved over a three-point win from Jan. 29.
BCA was scheduled to play in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday against Frederica Academy, of St. Simons Island, the No. 2 seed from Region 2, at Brookwood School in Thomasville at 6 p.m. A win would send the Knights to the state quarterfinals against either Brookwood or Dominion Christian on Saturday at Stratford Academy in Macon. That game would begin at 6 p.m.
Strong expects a tough challenge from the Frederica Knights, who are led by guard Jaylin Simpson, who has signed to play football at Auburn, and Harry Veal on the inside.
“They’re a very good team and real athletic,” Strong said. “They remind me a lot of LCA and are very similar in what they do. We’re going to have to play well to have a chance.”
Meanwhile, the BCA girls (12-15) finished fourth in the region tournament. After a first-round win over LCA on Feb. 5, they dropped Thursday's semifinal game to John Milledge, 40-26, and then fell to Augusta Prep, 53-42, in the consolation game Friday.
BCA will travel to Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville on Tuesday for the first round of the state tournament. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Basketball: BCA teams set for state tournament
