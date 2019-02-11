Parents arrested for abusing infant

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Monday, February 11. 2019
Comments (0)
The mother and father of a 3-week-old infant were arrested last week for child abuse after the child was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow on Feb. 6 after the infant was brought in with multiple broken bones.
An investigation revealed the infant was being abused and had received numerous broken bones, along with other internal injuries.
Jarrett McCloud, 20, and Megan Richmond, 22, both of Winder, have been charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children. McCloud has also been charged with reckless conduct. They were arrested following a Barrow County Department of Children Services hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, according to the release.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.