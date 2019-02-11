The mother and father of a 3-week-old infant were arrested last week for child abuse after the child was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow on Feb. 6 after the infant was brought in with multiple broken bones.
An investigation revealed the infant was being abused and had received numerous broken bones, along with other internal injuries.
Jarrett McCloud, 20, and Megan Richmond, 22, both of Winder, have been charged with aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children. McCloud has also been charged with reckless conduct. They were arrested following a Barrow County Department of Children Services hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, according to the release.
Parents arrested for abusing infant
