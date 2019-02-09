As the Apalachee boys basketball team and jubilant fans stormed the court and formed a mosh pit of celebration Saturday night, senior guard Jay German stood off to the side alone for a few seconds, put his hands over his head and tried to process what had just happened.
After winning just two region games in the regular season, the fifth-seeded Wildcats capped an improbable three-day run through the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Winder-Barrow High School, beating second-seeded and ninth-ranked Gainesville 51-47 in the championship game to win the program’s first-ever region title.
“This is everything,” German said. “I wouldn’t have ever believed this would happen. Not in the summer, not even at the beginning of the season, even a week ago, this is crazy. We’re all family here and we pick each other up every time.”
“We’ve faced a ton of adversity all season,” added senior AJ Millbrooks, who scored 10 points, including 8 in the second half. “It was tough out there every night (in the tournament), but we wanted it and hard work pays off every time.”
It was a stunning turn of events for Apalachee (12-16), which stumbled down the stretch in the regular season, losing its final five games and finishing 2-8 in region play.
The Wildcats’ season looked to be on life support Thursday in the first round of the tournament as they trailed rival Winder-Barrow by 10 points in the fourth quarter. But they rallied to win in overtime to clinch a state playoff berth.
In the semifinals Friday, they were matched up with a much taller, top-seeded Lanier team. But they squeaked out a 57-56 win to earn a spot in the championship game.
Then on Saturday, they were tasked with guarding a fast and sharp-shooting Gainesville team, powered by the region player of the year, junior guard Rafael Rubel, who posted a game-high 23 points. But the Wildcats kept it close throughout, never trailing by more than four points and clinging to a slim lead for most of the second half. Some huge defensive plays and clutch free throwing shooting in the final two minutes sealed it.
After being met with an avalanche of hugs, Apalachee coach Ty Rowland made his way into the stands, exchanged high-fives with his friends and family and hugged his mother.
“When we lost all those games at the end of the season, we could have just spit it out and said season over, but these kids decided they were going to buy in whole-heartedly to a team effort and it showed these last three games,” said Rowland, a region champion in his rookie head coaching season. “There was no sweeter road to do it than the way we just did. When we started together back in June, they had graduated all their big men. They were an undersized team, on its third coach in three years, having to learn a new system again. And it just took some time. It took a ton of lumps, but it all came together at the perfect time for us.”
The Wildcats trailed the Red Elephants (18-9) by a point, 25-24 at the half, but got off to a fast start in the second half. Shaan Cook ran down a loose ball at the baseline and lost his balance, but managed to get the ball to German, who knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Wildcats up 27-25 with 6:03 left in the third quarter.
Apalachee stretched its lead to five a couple times in the period, but the Red Elephants kept coming back and took a 37-36 lead briefly in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter before senior Rayne Knowles put the Wildcats back on top with a pair of free throws to make it 38-37 with 6:57 remaining.
Gainesville missed a couple of key 3-pointers down the stretch, and after the Red Elephants were called for a travel with 9.3 seconds left, Apalachee junior Brayson Hayes, who led the team with 16 points, hit a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds to go that made it 51-45 and sealed the deal.
“It was just effort and defense,” Rowland said. “We talked very minimal offense coming into this game. We changed a couple things, but the entire game plan revolved around us defending as hard as we could for 32 minutes, which we did for three straight games. We had guys who literally refused to lose and that was awesome.”
As the No. 1 seed from Region 8, the Wildcats will host Douglas County, the No. 4 seed from Region 5, in the first round Friday or Saturday.
The Tigers (19-9) won’t be the typical No. 4 seed as they hail from a region that had four teams ranked in the top 10 entering this week, and were ranked fourth themselves.
But the Wildcats aren’t shying away from the challenge and believe they are peaking at the right time. And the seeds for that mentality were planted in the summer through the leadership of the team’s four seniors — German, Millbrooks, Knowles and Kendall Bradley, Rowland said.
“I’m not saying I couldn’t envision this, but I knew it was going to be a really tough road to get here,” Rowland said. “I give credit to the kids. They’re the ones that are buying in and I’m just out here trying to have as positive of an influence as I can.
“When these guys take ownership of the program like they have, the sky’s the limit.”
—
AHS 11 13 12 15 — 51
GHS 14 11 11 11 — 47
AHS: Brayson Hayes 16, Jamonte Wallace 13, AJ Millbrooks 10, Rayne Knowles 10, Jay German 10
GHS: Rafael Rubel 23, Brent Kelly 15, Julio Santana 6, Walt Dixon 2, Maurice Hector 1
