If there were any lingering doubts that she is the best player in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA, Winder-Barrow senior guard Chellia Watson may very well have erased those Friday afternoon.
The Cincinnati signee scored a career-high 42 points and almost single-handedly carried the Lady Bulldoggs to a come-from-behind 54-51 win over Dacula in the region tournament semifinals at Winder-Barrow High School.
The second-seeded Lady Bulldoggs (18-8) got their second win in three tries this season against third-seeded Dacula (20-7) and avenged a 26-point loss from Feb. 1 when Watson was limited by an ankle injury. Winder-Barrow advances to the region championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, when it will face either top-seeded Lanier (23-3). The Lady Longhorns beat fourth-seeded Gainesville on Friday night, 60-49.
Watson, who set her previous career high of 39 at Dacula last month to fuel an overtime victory, topped that performance Friday, setting a school record in the 5-on-5 era. The Lady Falcons used a couple of big first-half runs to carry a 31-20 advantage into the locker room. But Watson, who scored 15 points in the first half, kept rolling in the third quarter as she poured in 13 and helped the Lady Bulldoggs cut the deficit down to one at 39-38 entering the final period.
Watson’s 3-pointer with 6:03 remaining tied the game and then she gave the Lady Doggs a 43-41 lead on a floater with 4:55 left. After Dacula tied the game briefly, Watson responded on the other end with another three that put Winder-Barrow up for good, 46-43 with 4:27 to go.
“She just took over the game offensively,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said of Watson. “Her team got her the basketball and we had some other girls step up in big situations. Taniyah (Parrish) was a beast on the boards and made some big rebounds. Makayla (Jones) played some great defense.
“They executed our game plan in the second half and it really showed. It was a good team effort.”
The frantic comeback wasn’t without some drama, though. Winder-Barrow eventually stretched its lead to 52-44 with 1:47 remaining following a pair of free throws from Watson, but Dacula fought its way back in it off a couple of steals and turnovers by the Lady Bulldoggs and the efforts of 6-foot-2 freshman forward Lazaria Spearman, who scored a team-high 18 points.
The Lady Falcons, down 52-51, almost pulled off the comeback when Spearman stole an inbound pass with 17 seconds left, but her shot rolled in and around and off the rim and Watson came down with the rebound before being fouled with 11 seconds to go.
Watson sank both free throws to make and the Lady Doggs’ defense was able to prevent Dacula from getting another shot off as time expired.
Free throws wound up being the ultimate difference as the Lady Doggs went 6-for-6 in the final quarter and the Lady Falcons went just 5-of-10.
“Free throws win games and we’re usually on the lower end, but we stepped up and made them tonight,” Garren said. “It was tense there at the end. (Spearman) is hard to get the ball in on, no matter if someone is wide open. She’s a great player. We just really came through tonight and I’m proud.”
Now Winder-Barrow finds itself set to play for a third consecutive region title, in a season in which it returned only one starter and major varsity player in Watson. The Lady Doggs now turn their attention to trying to beat a Lanier team that has gone undefeated in region play to this point and is ranked fifth in the state.
“We’re just going to have handle the ball better,” Garren said. “That 1-2-2 defense they play has gotten us so we’re going to have to really prepare for it. Our girls and our seniors, Chellia and Makayla aren’t satisfied with just qualifying (for the state tournament). We want to win another region championship.
“At the end of the day, if they bring this energy level and effort, it’ll work out.”
—
DHS 15 16 8 12 — 51
WBHS 11 9 18 16 — 54
DHS: Lazaria Spearman 18, Keyanna Gibbs 12, Aiyanna Hamilton 9, Kendall Bolmer 6, Haneefat Adanjo 3, Jin Sileo 3
WBHS: Chellia Watson 42, Kiona Lindsey 6, Daisia Stillwell 4, Taniyah Parrish 2
