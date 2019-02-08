First-year Apalachee boys basketball head coach Ty Rowland had been waiting all year for his team to truly come together and win a signature game.
That moment came in the biggest game of the year Thursday night in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Winder-Barrow High School as the Wildcats rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against rival Winder-Barrow to force overtime and then pulled away in the extra period for a 59-52 victory, clinching a state playoff berth.
“A lot of teams might have given up, and we’ve been that team that’s seen so many deficits, but we’re that team that’s going to keep fighting until the whistle blows and that finally paid off for us tonight,” said Rowland as his team celebrated on the court with ecstatic Apalachee cheerleaders and students. “This was the first sign of what I knew was to come because we’ve had our moments where we could go our separate ways. But we stuck with each other down the stretch.”
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (10-16) snapped a five-game losing streak, beat the fourth-seeded Bulldoggs (8-18) for a second time in three tries this season and advanced to the tournament semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Lanier at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Winder-Barrow.
Thursday’s contest was largely a game of runs. The Wildcats raced out to an early 11-3 lead, the Bulldoggs responded with a 15-4 sprint and then both teams went back and forth with Apalachee taking a 24-23 lead into halftime.
The Bulldoggs caught fire in the third quarter and grabbed a 43-33 lead entering the final period. But the Wildcats eventually cut the lead to 50-46 and a key turning point happened with just over a minute remaining in regulation as Winder-Barrow sophomore forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa missed a dunk. Apalachee’s Jamonte Wallace hit a pair of free throws on the other end to cut the deficit to 50-48 with 1:03 left.
Then with 25 seconds left, a Winder-Barrow inbound pass across court was picked off by Brayson Hayes and Hayes got the ball to Shaan Cook, who was fouled and earned a trip to the free-throw line. Cook, who had seen limited action and not scored all night, calmly sank both shots to knot things up and force overtime.
“He could have been sitting on the bench pouting because he didn’t get a lot of minutes, but he kept his head on straight and he made the two biggest throws of his life,” Rowland said of Cook. He’s the MVP to get us to where we got.”
Apalachee drew first blood in overtime on a basket by Rayne Knowles with 2:49 left, and Wallace delivered the knockout blow, drilling a 3-pointer on the Wildcats’ next possession that extended their edge to 55-50. Winder-Barrow got to within three on a basket by Brandon Bannis with 1:21 left, but the Wildcats put it away in the final minute with four free throws, two apiece from AJ Millbrooks and Brayson Hayes. Millbrooks led all scorers with 19 points, while Hayes added 16 points and Wallace pitched in with 13.
“AJ was incredible and just did everything for us, from finishing at the rim to being a leader out there,” Rowland said. “We pulled off some gutsy defense. AJ, Jamonte and Brayson were guarding their guards that were sizing us up and trying to get downhill, and we just wreaked havoc. We kept them in front of us, made them have to make some really tough shots and made them turn the ball over a few times.”
It was the third consecutive season Apalachee and Winder-Barrow met in the first round of the region tournament with a state playoff bid on the line and the second straight year the Wildcats came out on top.
“We’ve preached about this one game the entire year and that everything we went through was preparing them for this,” Rowland said. “Some of these guys are playing for their third head coach in three years and that’s tough. For them to buy into the system like they did, to grind out those summer conditioning workouts every morning at 6 a.m. The investment we made was bound to pay off and I think we saw that tonight.”
While Rowland and the Wildcats were celebrating, Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren sat in his office after talking with the dejected Bulldoggs and tried to process a game that had gotten away from his team.
The Bulldoggs looked to be in pretty decent shape when Tyreek Perkins’ 3-pointer with 3:44 left boosted their lead back up to six at 50-44. But Winder-Barrow did not score again in regulation and the missed dunk gave Apalachee the opening it needed in the final minute.
“We didn’t do a really good job of taking care of the basketball late in the fourth quarter,” Garren said. “Some poor decisions lent them an opportunity to get back in the game, and they did what they had to do so you have to give them credit. Don’t take anything away from them, but it was a game we should have won and we didn’t.”
Perkins led the Bulldoggs with 13 points while Nelson-Ododa and senior Rico Thomas finished with 12 apiece. Thomas and fellow seniors Brandon Bannis (who transferred from Apalachee prior to this season) and Tre English (another former Wildcat who had to sit out his junior season) played their final high school games.
“Rico really came on this year,” Garren said. “He’s our only senior that was here for four years in our program and he stuck with it. Their defense centered around him tonight and he didn’t get that many looks. Tre showed that he could shoot the basketball, and Brandon had a really good year for us and I believe he’ll have an opportunity to play at the next level. We’ll make some phone calls and send out some tapes and hopefully all three get an opportunity to continue their careers.”
—
AHS 13 11 9 17 9 — 59
WBHS 10 13 20 7 2 — 52
AHS: AJ Millbrooks 19, Brayson Hayes 16, Jamonte Wallace 13, Rayne Knowles 6, Jay German 3, Shaan Cook 2
WBHS: Tyreek Perkins 13, Isaiah Nelson-Ododa 12, Rico Thomas 12, Brandon Bannis 8, Ahmad Scott 4, Tre English 3
Basketball: Apalachee outlasts Winder-Barrow in OT in region tournament, clinches state playoff berth
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry