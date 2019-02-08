Basketball: WBHS boys coach Garren to retire

An era ended after four decades Thursday night as Winder-Barrow boys basketball coach Ron Garren confirmed he is retiring following the Bulldoggs’ 59-52 overtime loss to rival Apalachee in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Winder-Barrow High School.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and it’s time for someone else to come in and do it, so this is it for me,” said Garren, who finishes 401-397 in 32 seasons as a head coach and 243-217 in two stints at Winder-Barrow totaling 19 seasons.
Garren also had head coaching stops at Jackson County, Central Gwinnett and Monroe Area. He led his teams to three region titles, 13 state playoff appearances, five Sweet Sixteens, three Elite Eights and one Final Four. His teams at Winder-Barrow struggled over the last six seasons as he sought to rebuild the program, but he said Thursday he was leaving with no regrets.
“I’ve been transparent with them all year and I told our guys before the game that if we didn’t get it done tonight, I couldn’t think of a better group of guys to go out with.
“I really don’t know what life is going to hold in the future. But this is a special place, and if I had to go out tonight, this is where I wanted to do it.”
Garren said the last couple of years for him have been special as he’s gotten to see his daughter, Kimberly, take over the Winder-Barrow girls program, winning a region title in her rookie head coaching season last year.
“I’m going to be a daddy and, good Lord willing, a granddaddy in May,” he said. “I really don’t know what I’m going to do now, but probably the best thing for me to do is sit with my wife in the stands and pull for Kimberly and the girls.
“That sounds like a pretty good idea to me.”
