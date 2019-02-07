Baseball: Deep, talented Bulldoggs ready for run at another region title

The Winder-Barrow baseball team entered last year with just two returning starters off a 30-win team and had to grow up in a hurry. Though young, the Bulldoggs showed they had enough talent to win 21 games and a second straight region championship and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
This season, the Bulldoggs return a nearly intact roster from a year ago. And with perhaps as deep and talented of a group as 12th-year head coach Brian Smith has had at Winder-Barrow, the expectations are as high as ever.
“This offseason has been very productive. Everyone has bought into our strength and speed training program and kept up with each other,” said Smith, whose team was ranked second in GHSA Class AAAAAA in the preseason by the Georgia Dugout Preview magazine, behind two-time defending state champion Pope. “Everybody is bigger, stronger and faster and I hope that translates into better baseball players. On the mental side, our work ethic and discipline has gotten better.
“Every team is different every year, even when you’ve got a lot of returning players, because personalities change in high school. But there’s no doubt with all the hard work they’ve put in and the more confidence they develop, the more success they’ll have.”
The Bulldoggs will have depth across the board with several players who can play all over the field. And it starts with a pitching staff that returns all of its top arms from last season and was further bolstered by the addition of 6-foot-8 senior right-hander Cain Tatum. Tatum, a Prince Avenue Christian transfer, led the Wolverines to the Class A private championship series last season and signed with Georgia in the fall.
“We’re adding an ace arm and we’re excited to see how he holds up in this region, which has got guys committed to play all over the place and offers a very competitive setting,” Smith said of Tatum.
“With Cain being 6-8, you shorten the distance that he’s throwing and the ball is already getting out fast.”
Senior all-region southpaw Austin Lockridge, who Smith said is one of the team’s most efficient pitchers and strongest players, is also back after finishing last season with a 1.87 ERA. Sophomore Brady House and Smith’s son, senior Zack Smith, are another pair of hard throwers with experience and will round out the front end of the staff. Seniors Noah Higgins, Sam Darling, Lance Sikes and Trace Jeffers, and juniors Hunter Marsh, Blake Friend and CJ Harrison can all pitch and will also see some innings on the mound.
“We’re taking it slow early on when it comes to pitch counts and trying to build them up slowly,” Smith said. “Everybody’s on track and you can see in their legs that everybody has gotten stronger, which I hope translates well at the end of the season when we’re getting ready for the playoffs. We’ve got a very tough non-region schedule, but I’ll trade some wins and losses for getting a lot of guys in on the mound so they can gain that valuable experience.”
The other half of the battery is unsettled as the Bulldoggs look to replace their lone starting position player who graduated in catcher Jackson Melton. Three players — Marsh, Sikes and Friend — are competing for time behind the plate and have all made strides and can play different positions, Smith said.
That versatility “is a big plus,” Smith said. “They all want to do it and are capable, which gives us depth there. Most of our top pitchers are hard throwers and they all have sharp breaking balls so making sure we keep the ball in front of us is going to be important.”
One key factor in who wins the job, Smith said, could be how a lot of catching might impact the offense of Marsh, who was an all-state selection for the Bulldoggs at first base last year and presents a huge power threat in the middle of the order.
“He can play anywhere and he’s another of our top pitchers,” Smith said of Marsh. “We want to make sure his legs are fresh to hit and it’s easier to have him as a starter or top reliever on the mound if he’s not behind the plate all the rest of the time.”
Out of a loaded roster, the Bulldoggs’ youngest player, House, might just be the one with the most upside. One of the top-rated players in the country in his age group, House, who split most of his time between shortstop, third base and the mound, was an all-region infielder and second-team all-state selection as a freshman. He also helped the USA Baseball 15U team win gold in the World Baseball/Softball Confederation World Cup last summer and was selected to the all-tournament team at first base.
House committed to Tennessee last summer but is already developing into a potential 2021 early-round MLB draft pick. He was invited by scouts from the Milwaukee Brewers to a fall workout.
“Everybody sees that he’s special,” Smith said of House. “He’s 6-foot-3 now and up to 215 pounds, and his speed and overall athleticism is really good. We’re hoping that means he’ll have a little more velocity on the mound and a little more pop at the plate.”
The Bulldoggs should also benefit from two of their strongest veteran presences being back healthy. Zack Smith, an Ole Miss signee, has started at third base since his freshman season and been a key cog in the heart of the lineup and valuable arm on the mound, but he missed more than half the season last year with a knee injury and mono. Darling, a two-year starter in the outfield, was restricted to designated hitting last year due to a shoulder injury and missed the last few games altogether after undergoing surgery.
Also returning will be junior Trevor Maddox, who started at second base, and Jeffers and junior Jhaydon Sullivan in the outfield. Senior outfielder Shelby Davis, another Prince Avenue transfer, and junior outfielder Nick Redd round out the varsity roster heading into the season.
The Bulldoggs will once again be heavy favorites in Region 8-AAAAAA after winning the crown the last two seasons and going 26-4 in region play during that span. But Smith expects the competition to once again be tough. Lanier returns nine starters and Dacula returns six from playoff teams. Gainesville returns just three but still has talent off a 20-win team, and Apalachee and Habersham Central should be improved.
“I think anybody can beat anybody,” Smith said. “We have the mindset where each game, we’re trying not to worry about who we’re playing but we’re competing with ourselves. That’s where our focus is.”
Before that 15-game region schedule begins March 18 with the first of a three-game series at Dacula, the Bulldoggs will go through a rigorous non-region stretch, starting right at the top. After a home scrimmage Saturday against Grayson, ranked No. 9 in Class AAAAAAA in the preseason, the Bulldoggs will open up the regular season Tuesday at home against two-time defending Class AAAAA champion and preseason No. 2 Loganville.
Other non-region contests include Allatoona (ranked fourth in AAAAAA), two against Heritage-Conyers (eighth in AAAAAA), two against Lakeside-Evans (12th in AAAAAA), Troup (fifth in AAAA), Peachtree Ridge, Evans and Dunwoody.
The Bulldoggs will also compete against some of the top teams from around the Southeast at the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Hoover, Ala. March 7-9.
“We want to face the very best to make our team better,” Smith said. “I don’t want our guys to be surprised by anything anywhere down the road. This schedule is going to test us, and I want to see how we respond, but I think it’s going to be really good for us early on.”
