A new era kicked off for the Apalachee High School girls soccer program last summer when former head coach Scott Bates stepped down after 12 seasons to take the head coaching job at Oconee County.
But there is still a familiar face on the sideline this season for the Lady Wildcats, who opened up the campaign Tuesday with a 10-0 win at East Jackson, and a new coaching setup. Apalachee hired Rockdale County head coach Omeed Behzadi to take over the program, but longtime Lady Wildcats assistant Paul Thornton will be heading up the on-field, technical aspects of the team while Behzadi takes the lead on the in-school and administrative side of things.
“We’re tag-teaming it but we’ll be helping each other out in everything,” said Thornton, who was an assistant to Bates the last six seasons and an assistant for the Apalachee boys team for six years prior to that. “Some schools have a similar setup where a community coach handles all the field stuff. It’s worked well so far. Coach Behzadi has been great to work with and we’ve got a few other new coaches on staff and behind the scenes. It helps having some new eyes on things, but the continuity helps too since most of the players are familiar with me.”
“Paul is a great person to work with. He contacted me right when I got the job and we’ve been talking almost every day about what we can do to make this program even better,” Behzadi added. “Apalachee is a fantastic school, and when I met the girls in early August I could tell they were a fantastic group who wanted to do well, no matter who their coach is.
“It’s a very good team that’s played together for a long time, and you can tell, based on the way they communicate, that they bring the best out of each other.”
The Lady Wildcats are coming off one of the strongest seasons in program history, where they went 11-5-1 and finished as GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA runners-up before losing a first-round playoff heartbreaker at home to Dunwoody.
And while the roster was fairly young the past couple of seasons, this year’s Apalachee team is dominated by upperclassmen as 11 of the 17 players on the roster are juniors, and the majority of them have either started or gotten significant playing time since they were freshmen. Two seniors, two sophomores and two freshmen round out the roster.
“I’d say the expectations right now are pretty high,” Thornton said. “We lost a couple of key pieces we’re going to need to compensate for, but we’re going to be leaning on this big group of juniors and relying on their development and state playoff-level experience over the past two seasons to guide us.”
One of the main players the Lady Wildcats lost to graduation was striker Keiry Bonilla, who led the team with 17 goals, but they do return some offensive firepower. Junior center midfielder Taylor Salvaggio is a Division I prospect and huge scoring threat. Junior forward Sarah Currey returns after finishing second on the team in goals as a sophomore with 11, while sophomore Emily “Scrappy” Hale returns on the wing and junior Bailey Hope Arnold will get some looks up front as well.
Balanced scoring is a key focus Thornton and Behzadi both said they will have for the team this year and it showed in a 5-2 scrimmage win over Walnut Grove on Friday as Salvaggio scored two goals, and Currie, Hale and Arnold all had a goal apiece.
“Losing Keiry is tough,” Thornton said. “She’s the one the other schools had to have a plan for because she was so dangerous with the ball and so dominant physically. Hopefully, this year, we’ll have multiple scorers and any number of threats from game to game where the opponent is not sure who to focus on. That would be ideal.”
Apalachee also took a hit with the loss of goalkeeper Emily Brooks, who was a four-year starter in the net and racked up 150 saves and four shutouts last season, earning first-team all-region honors. Senior Nancy Romero, who was Brooks’ backup, has stepped into the starting role, and she should get some aid from an experienced backline anchored by juniors Macky Clark and Andrella Delacruz. Juniors Erin Allen, Carsun Neubauer, Skylar Gordon, Jennifer Vasquez, and Caitlyn Evans and senior Griselda Salazar are some of the other seasoned midfielders who are back, while Thornton expects freshmen Natalie Allen and Victoria Johnson to also contribute.
Thornton and Behzadi believe that, with a strong defense and balanced scoring, the Lady Wildcats will be able to compete for a region title, but they’ll have to go through defending champion Dacula, which beat them 1-0 twice last season.
“We understand how important the Dacula games will be,” Thornton said. “They’ve had our number recently and are always going to have talent. You can always count on Lanier to be tough, and they beat us once last year. We can’t take any opponent lightly.
“We’ll see some tough competition in non-region play before we get started with the region. We want to see that high level by the time we get ready for playoffs. If we can make it through that healthy, I think we can be in good shape.”
Apalachee resumes play Friday when it hosts Chestatee at 7 p.m.
Soccer: Experienced AHS girls squad looks for more success under new coaching setup
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry