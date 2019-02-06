Five Barrow County wrestlers — four from Apalachee and one from Winder-Barrow — won individual titles Saturday in the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA traditional tournament at Dacula High School.
The Wildcats got first-place finishes from Corbin Lang (220 pounds), Hunter Noblett (170), Bryson Ferguson (138) and Allan Fulk (132), which propelled them to a third-place finish in total points (154.5), behind Lanier (176.5) and Habersham Central (176).
Overall, the Wildcats qualified 10 wrestlers for this weekend’s state sectionals at Alexander High School. They will need to finish in the top eight of their 16-man brackets to qualify for next weekend’s state tournament in Macon.
“I felt good about it,” Apalachee coach Randy Hill said of his team’s performance at area. “We’ve just got to keep progressing. We get to sectionals and they are good and those next two levels become tough. So this is just a stepping stone. You’ve got to place as high as you can here to get a good seed and we did well today. We had some young guys and first-year kids do well, and with more repetitions, they’re going to keep getting better.”
Lang, a senior, won his third straight area title at 220 in thrilling fashion, squeaking out a 3-2 decision over Habersham’s Joey Gonzalez in two overtimes in the championship match. He had earned a spot in the final after pinning Dacula’s Jalen Cole in the semifinals.
Ferguson, a junior, won his second straight area title at 138. After receiving a first-round bye, he pinned Lanier’s Jadin Lawrence in the semifinals and then won by technical fall (16-1) over Habersham’s Anthony Angell in the title bout.
Fulk, also a junior, improved on his third-place at area from last season, pinning Winder-Barrow’s Christopher Walker in the semifinals and then winning a 4-2 decision over Lanier’s Iosef Nunez in the final. Noblett, a sophomore who bumped up from 160, where he took fourth in the area as a freshman, rolled through the 170-pound bracket, pinning Winder-Barrow’s Gio DeJesus and then Dacula’s Komian Akoussan.
“I was proud of all those guys,” Hill said. “Corbin has been a real staple of the program and the other guys just keep getting better. Allan and Bryson are training partners, and when you’ve got a good partner that trains with you, it just makes you that much better.”
Other Apalachee wrestlers who qualified for sectionals included Alex Stephenson (third at 195), Isaac Budu (third at 160), Leevi Norberg (third at 106), Andrea Avina (fourth at 152), Colton Austin (fourth at 126) and Isaiah Skinner (fourth at 120).
Stephenson won three matches to finish third, pinning Dacula’s Brian Garcia in the first round. After losing an 8-4 decision to Habersham’s Joseph Robertson in the semifinals, he pinned Gainesville’s Logan Smithson and then pinned Lanier’s Sean Sadler. Budu avenged an 11-5 first-round loss to Gainesville’s Tyvez Bledson, defeating him 11-7 in the third-place match.
Skinner, a freshman, won a couple of pins over Winder-Barrow’s Jared Stimpson in the first round and Dacula’s David Mellot in the consolation semifinals to clinch a sectionals berth before losing to Gainesville’s Malik Drinkard in the third-place match. Norberg claimed third by pinning Winder-Barrow’s Mason Bell in their third-place match.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow finished fifth with 100 points and sent eight wrestlers through to sectionals.
Junior Rosseau O Asu Abang led the way for the Bulldoggs, winning at 195 pounds with pins over Sadler and Robertson after wrestling at 182 throughout the season.
“He thought he could go up and have a really good chance, so we bumped him up, and he went out there and did his thing,” Winder-Barrow coach Matt Patton said of Asu Abang. “He did a really good job. He was on the attack, and when he gets on the attack, you can’t stop him. He did what we’ve worked on, and when he does that and focuses, he’s good to go.”
The Bulldoggs had seven other sectional qualifiers. Morgan Bell, who finished second at 113. Bell lost in the finals after being pinned by Habersham’s Conor Jordan. He made his way into the finals of the three-man bracket after his opponent, River Parrish of Lanier, had to leave the semifinal match with a leg injury.
DeJesus had three pins to finish third at 170. He took down Gainesville’s Isaiah IJames in the first round and then, after a semifinal loss, pinned Habersham’s Nate Williams in the consolation semifinals and Lanier’s Dorian Nuchurch in the third-place match.
Dreson Bauers took third at 152 with a couple of pins over Avina. Walker finished third at 132, bouncing back from his semifinal loss to Fulk by winning a 12-7 decision over Dacula’s Amari Raper.
Nate Allen qualified at 182 with a pin over Gainesville’s Elvis Hernandez in the consolation semis and finished fourth. Riley Sample took fourth at 145, pinning Apalachee’s Jamari Williams in the consolation semis to earn a spot. Mason Bell was fourth at 106.
“This is the most guys we’ve had go through to sectionals since I’ve been here and I think the most they’ve had in a while,” Patton said. “We had a couple guys really step up today. Christopher Walker was a pleasant surprise. He’d probably wrestled all of five matches this year and he came out and performed well. His hard work really paid off.”
Winder-Barrow caught a tough break at 126 as senior Zach Thomas, the Bulldoggs’ lone returning state qualifier, missed the tournament due to an ear injury that kept him out of practice and resulting complications that caused him not to make weight.
“We hate that,” Patton said, “because he’d beat everybody in his bracket this year except for the Dacula kid, who he hadn’t wrestled. He was seeded second and I thought he really could have finished at least in the top two.
“But I’m proud of the guys overall. We’re going up to sectionals and see if we can get them all through to state. And if we can’t, we want to get as many in as we can.”
Wrestling: Four Wildcats, one Bulldogg win area titles; 18 qualify for sectionals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry