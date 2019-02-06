Basketball: WBHS, AHS boys to meet in 1st round of region tournament

The Winder-Barrow and Apalachee boys basketball teams will lay it all on the line Thursday night as the teams face off for a state playoff berth in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Winder-Barrow High School, and it’s starting to become a routine thing for the crosstown rivals.
It’s the third straight season the Bulldoggs and Wildcats have squared off with a playoff spot at stake. In 2017 at Lanier High School, the Bulldoggs rallied late to force overtime and then pulled away in the extra period for a 71-60 victory. Then last season at Dacula High School, Apalachee jumped out in front early and cruised to a 74-48 win. A year later, the fourth-seeded Bulldoggs (8-17, 3-7 region) and fifth-seeded Wildcats (9-16, 2-8) find themselves in the same situation after splitting a pair of regular-season meetings — Apalachee won 72-55 in its gym on Jan. 5 and Winder-Barrow won in its home gym, 58-52 on Jan. 22. And despite having up-and-down seasons, both teams are essentially 0-0 as far as they’re concerned and embracing the high stakes.
“I feel like we owe it to them after losing over there the last time, and honestly there’s no better environment than going on the road with a great atmosphere against your rival and needing to get a win,” Apalachee rookie head coach Ty Rowland said. “It’s going to be a dog fight and I feel like the team that plays the hardest, that gets the most of those 50-50 balls, that can create havoc with steals that lead to easy buckets, will come out on top.”
“I would like to think I shouldn’t have to worry about motivating our guys for Thursday,” added Winder-Barrow head coach Ron Garren, the grizzled veteran with four decades of coaching under his belt. “There’s no question we’ve got to have some people step up and do what they’re capable of doing in order to be successful. I’m real pleased with the way we played down the stretch against some tough teams. If we can bring that effort into this game, we can be successful and maybe cancel out some of what’s been a disappointing season.”
The Wildcats enter Thursday’s game on a five-game losing skid, their most recent defeat coming Friday at Habersham Central, 63-56. Despite getting numerous good looks, Rowland said, Apalachee struggled mightily from the floor, shooting just 2-of-30 on 3-pointers and starting out 0-for-23 from long range.
Rowland, who teaches math at Apalachee, kept it in perspective.
“I believe everything will come back to the average and balance itself out at some point and I have the utmost confidence in us to make shots,” he said. “I thought Habersham was really improved and did a great job against us. They wanted us to shoot threes and we didn’t knock them down, but when we did penetrate their zone we had a tough rim shot every time because of what they did to affect our offense.
“I was disappointed that we lost the game, but maybe it’ll be a blessing in disguise if we can get a game like that out of the way now and bounce back with a great shooting night when we really need it.”
The Wildcats have been led throughout the year by junior point guard Jamonte Wallace, a three-year starter who is averaging 19.5 points a game and was voted as an all-region player by coaches last weekend. Wallace was the X-factor in the Wildcats’ win over the Bulldoggs on Jan. 5, scoring 27 points. He had 23 in the Jan. 22 loss.
“He’s definitely one of the top players in our region,” Garren said of Wallace. “He’s the one we’re going to have to account for and we’ve got to do as good of a job as we can of making sure he can’t dribble and penetrate past us all night.”
Rowland said he has been impressed with Wallace being able to lead the team in scoring, even as opponents have zeroed in on him.
“It’s a testament to how good he is,” Rowland said. “People have denied him the ball and face-guarded him, which can be frustrating for a player, but he’s kept a level head about it and done a good job of getting the entire offense involved.
“He’s got to be a leader, no matter what. And if he’s not scoring on the offensive end, he’s also one of our best defenders. One of his best assets is how he picks up the other point guard early and makes him work. Hopefully we’ll get that from him this game.”
Apalachee has also gotten solid play all around from fellow all-region selection senior AJ Millbrooks and junior Brayson Hayes, who earned an honorable mention nod. Seniors Jay German and Rayne Knowles round out the Wildcats’ starting lineup.
“They don’t always get recognized because they don’t put up the big numbers, but they provide a lot for us in doing things the right way, sharing the ball and playing hard every time they step out on the floor,” Rowland said of German and Knowles. “I feel like we’ve been balanced enough to where anybody can contribute and carry us. This has got to be a team effort where we’re trusting each other.”
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow is coming off an 81-71 home loss to Dacula in its regular-season finale Friday.
The Bulldoggs have gotten steady play out of a trio of guards — senior Rico Thomas (an all-region selection), senior Brandon Bannis (an honorable mention and Apalachee transfer who scored 19 points to help eliminate the Bulldoggs last season) and junior Tyreek Perkins (another honorable mention) and got a further boost at the position in the second half of the season with the emergence of sophomore Ahmad Scott. But the biggest factor in the team’s improvement in the second half of the year has been the development of 6-foot-7 sophomore Isaiah Nelson-Ododa in the post. Nelson-Ododa had one of his best games of the year Friday against Dacula, scoring 13 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. He also scored 13 against the Wildcats in the Jan. 22 win and showed his outside shooting ability by drilling a pair of key 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“Isaiah is kind of the key to us being successful, both in the half-court offense as well as defensively,” Garren said. “If we can get some consistent play out of him, we may be able to make a run in this tournament and make some noise.”
“What they do really well, and what we’ve struggled with playing against them, is they penetrate the gaps really well and create scoring situations,” Rowland said of the Bulldoggs. “They’ve got guards that can make shots and their big man makes it tough on us because we don’t have anyone that tall. On defense, we’ve got to focus on keeping the ball in front of us, and offensively when their big man is in there, we’ve got to make sure we can finish shots and be able to grab a few rebounds.”
For the Bulldoggs, it will likely come down to how well they close out. Winder-Barrow led by as many as 20 points in the second half against Apalachee on Jan. 22, but watched that lead dwindle down to two points before getting a few clutch free throws in the final minute.
“We just need to remind ourselves that games are 32 minutes long,” Garren said, “and we’ve got to play and execute for 32 minutes, not for just three quarters.”
Tipoff Thursday is set for 8:30 p.m. The winner will face top-seeded Lanier in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. See coverage of the game online at www.barrownewsjournal.com.
