Soccer: Wildcats hope for better health, shot at playoffs this spring

The Apalachee boys soccer team got off to a red-hot start last season, notching four straight blowout victories, but the Wildcats were hit hard by injuries and stumbled in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play, finishing 7-10 overall and missing the postseason.
As they look to put that year behind them, the Wildcats are hopeful several key returning players and better health will translate to more success this spring.
“We had the boys fill out what their personal and team goals were, and they believe, with what we have, that we should be able to make it to state,” Apalachee coach Chad Hooper said. “If we can avoid that injury bug, we think we have a much better shot.”
Two key returning players, who were sidelined five region matches apiece last season with injuries, are junior forward Nestor Perla and junior goalkeeper and co-captain Ronal Galindo. Perla, who led the team with 17 goals and nine assists last season, was an all-region selection and was named the Mainstreet Newspapers Player of the Year. Galindo also earned all-region honors.
Senior co-captain Chris Godinez and sophomore Corbin Cutter are two more players up top that the Wildcats will look to for scoring opportunities. Sophomore newcomer Emerson Rivas will be a key addition to the midfielder, while senior Jal Villarroel and junior Jonathan Martinez will anchor the defense and junior Jorge Bazan will also be counted on, Hooper said.
Hooper said it was hard to glean much about his team in its 9-0 win over an outmatched Walnut Grove team on Friday, but he was hoping to get a better read in the team’s regular-season opener Tuesday at East Jackson, which the Wildcats won 5-2.
The coach expects rigorous tests Friday at Chestatee, last year’s Class AAAA runner-up and Tuesday at home against Class AAAAAAA Mill Creek.
“Those are going to be real eye-opening games as far as finding out more about what we need to work on,” Hooper said, adding his team needs to do a better job this season of finishing out matches and favorable scoring situations. “We’ve got to capitalize on our opportunities. We missed quite a few one-on-ones in important games last year and we had three region games where we let the other team tie it up late and then wound up going to (penalty kicks) and losing.”
