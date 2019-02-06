Police chief: Violent crime down in Winder

The City of Winder saw a 4-percent decrease in part one violent crimes in 2018 from 2017 in what Police Chief Jim Fullington described as better proactivity from the police department.
“We’re blessed that we still have a low amount of violent crime, considering our population (increases),” Fullington told the Winder City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
As part of his annual report to the council, Fullington said police received a total of 14,238 calls for service last year, up about 6 percent from the previous year, and 63 percent of those calls were during day-shift hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). The highest number of calls were for domestic violence and larceny/theft, Fullington said.
Fullington noted the department had become more proactive at doing regular area checks, and he highlighted the work of the department’s crime suppression unit, which targets drugs, gangs, firearm-related crimes and serial burglaries and other crimes. He said with the help of neighbors and through the use of surveillance and undercover informant work, police were able to seize packaged heroin, firearms, several thousand dollars in cash and two vehicles from a residence in the Glenwood housing area and had seen a decrease in the amount of heroin taken off the streets since then.
“We want the citizens to call and give us information, and we will do what we can legally do to address those circumstances,” Fullington said.
The chief also told the council the department made 12,331 traffic stops in 2018 for a wide range of violations, up 33 percent from the previous year — an uptick Fullington attributed to the department being able to re-initiate a full-time two-man traffic unit the last 10 months of the year.
Of those stops, officers issued over 4,700 citations and over 7,000 written warnings, Fullington said. There was an increase in traffic accidents from 580 to 655, but crashes with injuries dropped from 185 to 126, he said.
Driving under the influence stops went up from 85 to 124, which Fullington attributed largely to more officers being trained in field sobriety recognition.
Since Georgia’s hands-free driving law went into effect, the department made 180 stops from July 1 through Dec. 31, 30 a month and roughly one per day.
See more from Tuesday's council meeting in the Feb. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Police chief: Violent crime down in Winder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)