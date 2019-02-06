ELOST receipts rolling in for Barrow County schools

Wednesday, February 6. 2019
The Barrow County School System continues to gather in ELOST — Education Local Option Sales Tax — receipts at high levels.
The system received more than $1 million in January, largely for December sales, the second time the schools have topped the $1 million mark, Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, said. The first month with that level of sales tax was in November 2018.
Barrow County schools received 9.8 percent more money in January than in the same month in 2018.
The district has received $49 million in ELOST receipts in five years — 2014-2018.
Houston also said the district had a fund balance of $35.3 million. She said the schools have received 98.11 percent of property taxes. The schools have received $36.4 million in local taxes and budgeted $37.1 million. Houston predicted the school system will receive more money than is budgeted. The Barrow County Board of Education met in a short monthly meeting Tuesday, about 10 minutes.
See more from the meeting in the Feb. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
