Bethlehem Town Council approves 2019 budget

The Bethlehem Town Council, on Monday, approved the proposed 2019 budget totaling $333,138.80. This reflects a 3-percent — or $12,010.36 — decrease from the actual 2018 budget totaling $345,149.16.
The council held a lengthy discussion about road maintenance and repairs and road projects that could come up during the 2019 budget cycle.
There is a possibility that the 2019 budget will need to be amended to reflect an increase in funds for road projects.
The council will hold a work session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, to discuss this issue further.
The largest revenue projects are $98,000 in sales tax income; $55.000 in franchise tax revenue; $45,000 in Barrow County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds for roads; $44,000 in insurance premium tax income; and $24,000 in tag tax revenue.
On the expense side, the big-ticket items are $60,000 for roads; $52,500 for Allied Waste Disposal; $50,000 for road maintenance and repairs; $37,000 for salary and wages; and $18,000 for legal fees.
See more from Monday's meeting in the Feb. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
