Thompson: A family’s incredible strength

The thought of having a child who is seriously sick and may not make it is unbearable, but it’s a reality Winder resident January Kenoyer and her husband face with their 15-month-old son, Kaspian, who suffers from a rare heart disorder that carries a high mortality rate for infants.
Some of you may remember I wrote a story in this newspaper about Kaspian in early September. I had a chance to meet him that week when January brought him into our office, and he was a beautiful boy with high spirits. Besides being severely underweight — he was 12 pounds at 10 months — he looked like a normal, happy baby. But at 15 months and still only weighing 14 pounds, he’s been through more medical issues than most people go through in a lifetime.
Kaspian was born in October 2017 at 32 weeks. He was tiny at 4 pounds, 13 ounces, and kept losing weight, which raised alarm. Last February, he was diagnosed with multiple heart conditions — a significant ventricular septal defect (VSD) and a rare, difficult-to-manage condition called Pulmonary Vein Stenosis (PVS), in which blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood from the lungs back to the heart are obstructed. One in 100,000 infants are diagnosed with it and only one in two survive.
Kaspian underwent open-heart surgery in July, has gone through chemotherapy and had several other medical procedures. I spoke with January last week, and he had just gotten out of the hospital after another heart catheterization.
The family thought things were looking up, but as it turns out, Kaspian’s PVS is getting progressively worse. It has spread and is starting to affect his lungs along with his heart.
“It’s a horrible disease,” said January, who knows how grim the circumstances are but has kept a remarkably optimistic attitude along with the rest of the family which includes her husband and five other children.
“The cardiologist we have is always optimistic,” she said. “We still have hope but it does get harder watching your baby over time and knowing that his veins are getting worse. Children that have this can get more advanced heart and lung disease treatments and maybe even a lung transplant when they turn 3, but before they’re 3, there’s no guarantee they would even make it to surgery and you have to say it’s not worth it to be that selfish.”
The thing that keeps the family going most, January said, is the happiness of Kaspian, a true adventurer and a daddy’s boy.
“Daddy is his favorite word,” January said, laughing. “He’s still tiny but he’s doing everything he should be doing at this age. He scoots, walks with the help of the furniture, climbs up the stairs, dances and claps. You can tell he’s so full of life.”
For now, the family has settled the routine of having a medically-fragile child and the work that comes with it. The bills have been frequent, but January said the family has done a good job of being able to afford it and that her husband has a good job.
The family had hoped to get to Boston to visit the No. 1-ranked children’s hospital in dealing with PVS, but that proved to be unrealistic for now, January said, as their insurance won’t cover it and they have responsibilities with the other children here in Winder. For now, Kaspian is on medication to help with his stenosis. He goes to regular cardiology appointments and gets a new catheterization every six to 12 weeks.
While the family is not necessarily in dire need of financial assistance, more money is needed for research for PVS and other congenital heart defects.
This next week, Feb. 7-14, is Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week, and the family will be taking part in a fundraiser to raise funds for CHD research. The Atlanta Congenital Heart Walk is set for Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
You can find out more about the event and about being a walker, team captain, sponsor, volunteer or donor at www.walkforchdresearch.org/atlanta.
You can donate directly to Kaspian at www.gofundme.com/prayersforkaspian and follow his journey through Facebook at @prayersforkaspian.
Please consider donating to a worthy cause, and to legislators, please consider ways we can boost funding for research efforts that will save children’s lives and give these incredibly brave and strong families more support.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: A family’s incredible strength
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)