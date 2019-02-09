Bridgeman: Professionals meet high standards, are paid for it

The notion of “professionalism” and teachers has not been synonymous, shall we say, over the past few decades.
Unlike lawyers, engineers or doctors, and increasingly, computer software engineers, teachers are not viewed as being at the top of the heap when it comes to professions (we won’t even mention reporters).
But in the past few years, more talk about teachers as “professionals” has been bandied about.
I have covered education for decades. School boards, as a general rule, are not top-notch groups. Teachers, as a group, have improved dramatically in the past couple of decades — maybe out of necessity.
Lynn Stevens, who is the chair of the Barrow County Board of Education (one of the better groups), speaks bluntly much of the time and is a supporter of teachers. She says on a regular basis that society expects teachers to do everything.
She is correct. But we don’t pay them accordingly. Those at the top of the heap for “professionalism” generally have salaries in the six-figure range.
New Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made a big splash during his campaign when he promised a $5,000 pay raise. That was before he became governor and decided maybe that was too much money. Maybe a $3,000 raise would be more palatable to his fellow Republicans and the state budget.
That splash ought to be a small ripple. Teacher salaries ought to be double if we’re serious about public education.
I have been one of those folks who have thought teachers should meet tough standards. I still think that. The difficulty comes in deciding what the standards should be and who sets them.
In Tennessee in the 1980s, there was much hullabaloo about a “career ladder” for teachers. That idea paid teachers several thousand dollars a year more for meeting certain standards. The documentation for meeting those standards was regarded by many of those who met them as “busy work,” not worth the time of busy professionals. I heard that expressed by at least two of the people who reached the highest level on that ladder.
One of the other terms from that time, “value-added,” now is designated “growth” of a student from one year to the next. “Growth” is a good thing, educators say, but it does not translate to “grading” a teacher.
Getting the combination of standards and pay right is neither simple or easy. The safest thing I can say is that any group that works on it should include multiple, active teachers.
(One of the more ludicrous things seen lately was the state legislature’s committee to look at a school calendar for the state. Legislators did not call it that, of course, but that is what it is. The opposition was fierce enough that the “recommendation” has been floated as “guidance” for school systems. I hope the state’s school boards completely ignore it. That group did not include teachers to any significant degree.)
Let me repeat what I say regularly: Anyone who believes teachers are adequately paid should spend a week in a classroom. The energy required is hard to believe unless you are there. That doesn’t include the knowledge teachers should have and the compassion to deal with kids who are half in the “kid” world and half in the “adult” world.
(We all know 11-year-olds who thinks he or she is 22, but sometimes acts as though he or she is 6. I, too, knew everything when I was 18 or 19 and have been losing knowledge ever since.)
Teachers ought to be trained like professionals, which likely means a year or two in a classroom with close supervision before being a full-time teacher. That “close supervision” requires time and energy and that means extra money for veteran teachers.
We all should get accustomed to the notion that salaries need to be much larger — not $5,000, but in the six figures.
When we do that, expecting teachers to “do everything” in their jobs might be more reasonable.
