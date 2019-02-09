Terrell: Things I find interesting

The musical industry pretty much shunned the Super Bowl this Year.
Numerous singers and groups, many of whom I had never heard of, avoided the opportunity and invitations to sing at the biggest of all football games of the year.
Thank goodness Georgia singer Gladys Knight stepped forward to sing a beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.
Most performers took their stand because a former quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who founded the kneeling movement during the playing of our national anthem at NFL football games, can’t find a job. No one has hired him to play football since he was released by the 49ers.
The musical people, who I put in the same pot with Hollywood actors, have joined his ranks.
What I find interesting is many of these so-called musical performers are rappers who sing about sex and murder with more than a sprinkle of sex terms and descriptions in the lyrics. They also sing about guns, violence and killing.
Pretty much the same avenues for the Hollywood beat. How many movie trailers have you seen in the last year that are void of explosions and shootouts?
Not many. These actors live a fantasy life of violence and then wonder why we have so much violence in our society. Many speak out for gun control but then make their livelihood on the screen shooting people.
There is something else that has gotten my attention on more than one occasion.
You see both legal and illegal aliens demonstrating about United States immigration policies in photographs and on television news coverage.
Have you noticed how often they are waving the Mexican national flag or other flags of South American countries?
You would think if they wanted to gain access to the United States, they would be waving the American flag. If a person is trying to escape a bad country why did they bring that country’s flag with them?
Someone else said to me that they find it interesting that “…our flag and our culture offend so many people but our benefits don’t.”
Think about that for a minute.
I’m not sure what to think about climate change! It’s evident that we have changing weather patterns, but what is really happening?
Is man to blame? Maybe. Would there be some changes anyway? Possibly.
I do find the discussion to be interesting.
For instance, I read last week that Florida has had 119 hurricanes since 1850. However, there are those who insist the last hurricane to hit Florida was due to climate change.
The stark warnings on climate change have long been in the making.
In 1970, Harvard biologist George Wald said that our civilization would end in 15-30 years unless the world took action. In 1977, John Holden wrote that global warming would result in one billion people starving to death by 2020.
And, don’t forget Al Gore, inventor, author, and internet wonder-boy, warned sea levels would rise 20 feet or so “in the near future.”
I find it even more interesting that a report published in The Washington Post predicted the Arctic Ocean would melt and the result would be that most of our coastal towns and cities would be uninhabitable (just as they were three to four million years ago when the sea actually covered more than one-half of Georgia).
By the way, that Washington Post article was published Nov. 2, 1922.
Don’t you find it interesting that two years after Barack Obama left the White House, we don’t know any more about him today than we knew then?
I don’t recall ever hearing a single Obama classmate speak publicly about him, nor have I seen a former classmate or friend write a book about him. We still don’t know who financed his collegiate years, or what his grades were.
Everything about Obama prior to his Chicago days remains sealed away from the public.
The fact of the matter is we may know more about Narmer, a 31st century BC Pharaoh, than we know about Obama.
I find it very interesting that Donald Trump is the most investigated man in America, maybe in all of American history, but there are no criminal investigations being conducted into the shadows and darkness of Hillary and Bill Clinton!
Finally, I find it interesting that there are 62 million proud “deplorables” in the United States. The left can’t understand it, nor will they accept it. But the beat goes on!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
