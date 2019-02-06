Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Week three

Week three at the Capitol was short but productive. We had three legislative days last week in addition to staying busy preparing for the state’s big weekend of business and tourism.
The big game is going to have a vast impact on our economy, and not just in Atlanta but the entire state of Georgia.
We are a unique location for an event like this because we have so many amazing venues not only within the downtown area, but also outside of it. There are 10 days of events happening throughout the state, and more than 100 venues are being used for game-related events. Just in the downtown area, we have the Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Olympic Park, and State Farm Arena all hosting events for the game.
Hotels are booked up, not just in the immediate area but also well beyond the Atlanta perimeter.
Many restaurants are sold out of space for high-profile events and catering agencies have been booked up for weeks.
It is great to see the economic benefits of a tourism event such as this disseminate throughout various sectors of our state’s economy.
Although Sunday’s event was unique, there are many annual events that happen throughout Georgia that bring major benefits to our economy. Large events do not just happen within the Atlanta city limits.
These events happen all over the state and bring in visitors and businesses throughout the year benefiting local economies.
The Georgia National Fair in Perry is one of, if not the biggest, agri-tourism events in the country.
This event hosts close to half a million visitors every year and has a huge impact on the economy of Perry and the surrounding areas. The City of Savannah, one of our tourism hubs, hosts many annual events such as their St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is one of the largest in the nation. The city also hosts the Savannah Golf Tournament, which is just one of the multiple PGA events held in the state of Georgia in addition to the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, bringing thousands upon thousands of golf fans here every year.
These fans bring their love for golf with them, but also spend on Georgia’s local products and in our communities.
In addition to golfing events, the University of Georgia and other college athletic events around the state all add up to a $62 billion dollar tourism industry.
Although Atlanta is the host of the big game, they did not achieve this alone. This is a result of many years of state and local collaboration and investment in Georgia’s second largest industry.
We are proud of Georgia’s tourism industry because the economic benefits are felt throughout different cities, counties and businesses.
I look forward to seeing the positive effect of this weekend’s event and the continued benefits of the tourism industry as a whole.
If you have any questions about the logistics of last weekend’s event, the effect it could have on you and your local economy, or anything else regarding legislation, please contact my office by email or phone. It is always a pleasure to serve the 47th District.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Week three
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)