England: Budgets, bills and broadband

In today’s column, I’ll touch on three current topics in the Georgia House of Representatives — mid-year appropriations, expansion of school-based mental health services and rural broadband legislation.
This week, the House Appropriations Committee will report out of committee House Bill 30, the supplemental appropriations bill for the current fiscal year. It will go to the House floor for approval. The committee next will take up HB 31, which is the appropriations bill for FY2020 that starts July 1.
As usual, the largest mid-year appropriation is for the Georgia Department of Education. More than a third of that additional funding is for $68 million in school security grants requested by Gov. Brian Kemp.
These one-time grants of $30,000 for each public school in the state will build on the $16 million in bond funding the Georgia General Assembly already set aside for school safety improvements this fiscal year.
We all recognize that safety equipment is just one aspect of keeping schools safe. Perhaps equally important is resolving student mental health issues before they escalate.
Since 2015, the Georgia APEX Program has partnered with community mental health providers to provide services in the schools. The program has been so effective that Gov. Kemp has requested another $8.4 million for more services in the high schools. This is twice the $4 million in additional APEX funding the legislature approved for this fiscal year.
APEX grants are used to set up a school-based counseling program utilizing community mental health providers, and the providers bill Medicaid for most of the cost of services.
The majority of the initial APEX grants went to schools in rural Georgia. Another initiative for rural Georgia is the legislative push for broadband service.
During the second year of visits to rural areas of the state, the House Rural Development Council again heard about the urgent need for high-speed internet or broadband service in underserved areas.
The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee held a hearing last week to consider two bills based on the RDC’s recommendations for the extension of broadband.
HB22 would amend the Rural Telephone Cooperative Act to allow telephone cooperatives to provide, improve or expand broadband services to rural communities.
HB23 would allow electric membership companies and their affiliates to provide broadband service.
Both bills were passed out of the economic and tourism committee and now are before the Rules Committee.
If the bills are signed into law, EMCs and telephone cooperatives could apply for federal grants and loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural eConnectivity Pilot Program.
Last year, Congress authorized $600 million for the ReConnect Program. Connectivity would be a great step forward for rural Georgia!
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, you may reach me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com.
May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
England: Budgets, bills and broadband
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)