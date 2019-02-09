Jacks: Casseroles to cook ahead of time for a busy week

This past week my oldest niece gave birth to a little boy, Wyatt Jax Character.
Wyatt came a few weeks early. This is my father-in-law’s fifth great-grandson. There are no girls, yet. The Jacks family is loaded with boys. My niece lives in Oxford, Ala.
Another birth on my side of the family this week, Lucas Yearwood. The proud parents are Stacie Luke Yearwood and Matthew Yearwood. Congratulations to the new parents and grandparents.
I love planning ahead with meals when I know I’ve got a busy week ahead of me. I usually make my list Saturday morning, then check my freezer and cabinets for ingredients and then head to the grocery store to complete my list. Sunday afternoon I can make enough casseroles for the freezer for a couple of weeks of meals. These will keep in the freezer if you use containers made to store stuff in the freezer. I have a few new ones I just made to share with you this week.
When you add bacon to anything you add extra flavor to the dish. A combination of chicken and bacon makes a great tasty casserole.
Chicken and Bacon Hash Brown Casserole
Ingredients
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 (1 oz.) package ranch dressing mix
1 (30 oz.) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
8 slices bacon, chopped and cooked
Garnish: sliced green onion
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 1 ½-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir together 1 cup cheddar cheese, sour cream, cream cheese, melted butter and ranch mix until well combined; stir in hash browns, cooked chicken, and two-thirds of the bacon. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheddar cheese and remaining bacon. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 20 minutes more. Garnish with green onion, if desired.
Asparagus is one of my favorite vegetables to cook and it’s really healthy. It goes with just about every meat and makes a very good casserole with ham. This casserole is loaded with pasta and vegetables.
Ham and Asparagus Casserole
Ingredients
1 (10.75 oz.) can cream of celery soup
1 can (10.75 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup whole milk
1 tsp. salt
3 cups ziti pasta, cooked according to package directions
1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 lb. hickory smoked ham, thinly sliced and chopped
2 carrots, cut into matchsticks
1 cup fresh mushrooms
1 cup frozen peas
1 sleeve buttery round crackers, crushed
1/4 cup butter, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together soups, sour cream, milk and salt. Stir in pasta, asparagus, ham, carrots, mushrooms and peas until well combined. Pour into prepared pan. In a medium bowl, stir together crackers and melted butter; sprinkle over casserole. Bake until hot and bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Mixing pork barbecue with potatoes produces a casserole that’s very filling and definitely a Southern favorite.
Barbecue-Stuffed Potato Casserole
Ingredients
1 (24 oz.) bag frozen steamed and mashed potatoes, heated according to package directions
1/3 cup sour cream
2 Tbsps. chopped green onion
3/4 lb. smoked pulled pork
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
2/3 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese
Garnish: sliced fresh jalapeños
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir together potatoes, sour cream and green onion. Spread in prepared pan. Top with pork, barbecue sauce and cheese. Bake until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with jalapeños, if desired.
Another of our favorites is hamburger steak casserole. All the veggies make this a filling, tasty casserole.
Hamburger Steak Skillet Casserole
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 lbs. lean ground beef
1 (10 oz.) pkg. frozen pearl onions
2 (8 oz.) pkgs. fresh baby Portobello mushrooms, quartered
3 cloves garlic, sliced
1/4 cup fresh thyme leaves
2 Tbsps. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/4 cup all purpose flour
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
1 (10.5 oz.) can French Onion soup
1 cup beef broth
1/3 cup plus 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, divided
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
2 (24 oz.) bags frozen steamed and mashed potatoes, heated according to pkg. directions.
2 cups shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups whole milk
4 Tbsps. unsalted butter, softened
Directions
In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add beef, onions, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper, stirring until beef is browned and crumbly and vegetables are tender, approximately 6 minutes. Add flour to skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add tomato, soup, broth, 1/3 cup parsley, vinegar and garlic powder, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Preheat oven to broil. In a large bowl, stir together cooked potatoes, cheese, milk, and butter until smooth. Spoon mashed potatoes onto ground beef, broil until Top is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1 Tbsp. chopped parsley. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
