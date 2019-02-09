Bennett: “Super” disappointed at the Super Bowl

At the outset, I must say that I’m not into sports that much.
With the exception, of course, of the Dawgs and the Doggs. I’ve never been into pro football and only watched the Super Bowl because of the party food. And the commercials. Well, there was that one time when the Falcons played…
Like many other folks, I found that the recent political hype really turned me off. However, I didn’t feel the need to “protest,” since I never watched anyway. I’ve always felt that professional athletes make way too much money anyway, and if our teachers and public safety workers were revered, respected, adored, and paid even a fraction of the athletes’ salary, what a wonderful nation it would be. But, that’s another rant for another day.
It didn’t really matter to me which team played, but it was a little exciting to see two former UGA players on both teams. I wasn’t sure whether or not I’d actually watch the game, but I knew I wanted some Super Bowl food. My nephew and I whipped up some yummy finger foods, and somehow the TV station ended up on the game. Even the TV in the room with my dad’s hospital bed was on the game, so we settled in to watch. My dad had a few bites of party food, and after a little bit, grew tired and wanted to rest, so we left him alone in the quiet room.
As we all saw, there was very little to get excited about. I do find that quarterback sacks, or near-sacks, get me riled up, and I’m known to get a little noisy (scream) when that happens. On one of the several near-sacks, I forgot about the resting patient in the bedroom, and accidentally sort of screamed a little bit. Poor Dad. Scared him to death. He started hollering, afraid something had happened to his baby girl. I had to quickly reassure him it was just a football game thing, and he settled back down.
And then there was halftime. Adam Levine doesn’t really do it for me, but I don’t dislike him, either. I’ve got to say, that I have definitely seen worse halftime shows, but I have also seen better. To me, halftime is a marching band. Period. In the olden days, you could sometimes see the Redcoat band playing at halftime on TV, but those days are gone. Now college halftime shows are just a jumble of scores and stats about other teams by mostly washed-up old guys who played back in the olden days. Lots of folks get into that kind of stuff, but I’d rather see the band any day!
Then there were the commercials. Less than 24 hours later, I can’t recall even one of them. There are several favorites in the past that have stayed with me, but the ones this year were quite disappointing. Some of my favorites have been the GEICO caveman, the Budweiser Clydesdales, Melissa McCarthy driving the Kia, and the Dodge Ram truck commercial with Paul Harvey reciting “God Made a Farmer.”
My two all-time favorites are the Kia commercial where Steven Tyler drives backwards, and the Tabasco sauce with the exploding mosquito. This year, I found them seriously lacking, considering the amount of money they pay for the short air time.
The best part of the Super Bowl was watching Gurley and Michel on the big field. If I had to choose a favorite team, it would have been the Rams, just because it would be nice to see someone beat the Pats. But if the Pats had to win, I’m glad the touchdown was made by our guy Sony. Once a DGD, always a DGD.
So that’s my take on the Super Bowl. Because of my lack of interest in sports, I’m seriously under-qualified to attempt to submit a commentary on the subject. But sometimes it’s just better to think of other things, and step back from what has become the norm for our family, and watch a silly football game. Even if there was no marching band at halftime.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
