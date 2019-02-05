The name of the suspect who led Barrow County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase and then got into a shootout with them Tuesday afternoon has been released.
Casey Taylor, 31, of Athens, is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center on pending charges, according to news releases from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
Around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to stop Taylor's black F-150 truck in Auburn for failure to maintain a lane, but he led deputies on a roughly 15-minute chase into Gwinnett County and back into Barrow County, which ended on Parks Mill Road near County Line-Auburn Road when deputies performed a PIT maneuver. Taylor fired at least 10 times at the five deputies while they were still in their vehicles, but no deputies were hit.
Taylor was injured and treated at the scene before being taken into custody. Two female passengers were also in the vehicle. One was shot in the face and was transported to an area hospital, where she is expected to recover. Another female passenger was taken to the hospital due to an unrelated medical issue.
The passengers have not been arrested and their names have not been released.
The GBI is continuing to investigate the incident. It's the 10th officer-involved shooting the bureau has investigated this year.
