Basketball: BCA boys hold off late push by Westminster for region win

The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys’ basketball team’s 19th win of the season on Tuesday didn’t come easy, but it was also a study in how far the program has come in a year’s time.
When the Knights needed to make a play in a crucial spot, they made it, and they held off a late rally by Westminster School of Augusta at home to pick up a 47-44 GISA Region 4-AAA victory.
The win moved BCA, already enjoying its best season ever, to 19-4 overall and 6-1 in region play and gives the Knights a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in next week’s region tournament if they can pull off an upset at first-place John Milledge Academy on Friday. The Knights’ only region loss so far came at the hands of the Trojans, 56-46 in Bethlehem on Jan. 18.
“Looking at the beginning of the year, I don’t think anyone would have guessed we’d have the success we’re having,” BCA coach Robert Strong said after Tuesday’s win. Loganville Christian, I thought, was probably the best team, along with John Milledge, but we’ve beaten LCA twice and played with John Milledge so we’ve shown we can be right there. I’m proud of our guys and what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
BCA had to sweat out the final minutes of Tuesday’s game after it looked like the Knights were going to pull away in the second half.
The Knights fell behind early in the game but caught fire in the second quarter to inch ahead as Jacob Adams’ 3-pointer in the final minute before the half put BCA up 25-23 and the Knights eventually stretched that lead to 10, holding a 41-31 advantage with 7:30 remaining in the contest.
But the Wildcats went on a 13-4 run to pull within a point with two minutes left and that’s when things went wild. After neither team could score for over a minute, BCA, leading 45-44, turned the ball over on an inbound pass with 38 seconds left. On the other end, Westminster’s Devin Story just missed a 3-pointer and Makyal Cooper grabbed the rebound and passed it to Ray Peevy, who was promptly fouled with 8.1 seconds left and sent to the free throw line.
Peevy sank both shots to extend BCA’s lead to 47-44, and the Knights got a break when an errant inbound pass sailed right to junior Laine Jean Francois, who was immediately fouled.
Francois missed his free throw try and Westminster grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 3.6 seconds left. A long inbound heave was tipped out of bounds by BCA with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Wildcats one more chance. But Francois got his hands on the second inbound pass and knocked it down the other end of the court as time expired.
“We’ve got to take care of our business,” Strong said. “I feel like we’ve been playing a little flat in the last couple games. The big win at (Loganville Christian) last week took a lot of energy out of our guys so we were trying to knock some cobwebs off. And then it was kind of a weird day because we weren’t sure we were going to play because of the weather. We were just glad to get a victory.”
Francois finished with a game-high 12 points and was a force on the boards for the Knights, while Cooper added 11 points, 10 in the first half.
“Laine has done a great job rebounding for us. That’s been big and we have him for another year so he’s going to continue to improve and get better,” Strong said. “Another thing is we’re much more balanced than we’ve been in the past. Last year we were relying on Drew (Peevy) to do a lot of the scoring, but this year we’ve got several guys averaging around 8-10 points and that’s paying off for us.”
The Knights will go for their 20th win Thursday when they travel to Woodstock to face Lyndon Academy in a non-region battle. They’ll then wrap up the regular season Friday at John Milledge at 7:30 p.m. If they finish as the No. 1 seed, they would have a bye until the region semifinals at John Milledge on Feb. 7. If they lose, they would be locked in as the No. 2 seed and would face No. 3 seed Loganville Christian on Tuesday at John Milledge.
The Knights have already had a historical season, but they’re eyeing more success. To beat John Milledge, Strong said his team will have to perform much better under pressure. In their loss to the Trojans earlier this month, they were hampered by several turnovers down the stretch.
“We’re going to have to do a better job handling those late-game situations like tonight,” he said. “We can’t let the opponent dictate things. We need to learn to dictate things. We can’t get nervous. I think that’s just from a lack of experience in being in those moments.
“We’ve never been in a situation like this before where we’ve been this successful and the stakes are so high, but we’ve got to be able to play through that and do whatever it takes.”
