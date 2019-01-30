Students in Barrow County high schools are getting suggestions for careers, thanks to a program called You Science.
Jennifer Wood, director of secondary education and CTAE, told the Barrow Count Board of Education Tuesday the program uses “brain games” to measure aptitude for careers.
She said interest and aptitude are considered in the program.
Wood introduced the program as asking students, “What are you going to do when you grow up?”
Board member Rickey Bailey joked that he is retired and he’s still waiting to see what he will be when he grows up.
Bailey said students did not have this kind of information available to them when he was in school.
Wood said the “brain games” are five to eight minutes and measure aptitude for various careers.
All 11th-graders did the program last year, Wood said, and 10th -graders will do it this year.
She added a variation on the program, “Snapshots,” will be available for middle school this year.
Eighth-graders will participate and next year that will be expanded to seventh-graders, she said.
See more from Tuesday's board meeting in the Jan. 30 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Updated: Barrow students getting career exposure, advice
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)