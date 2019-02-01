Thompson: They got Roger Stone

If you want to know more about Roger Stone, the latest Trump associate to be indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, the 2017 Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone” is a good place to start.
The flamboyant, boisterous and attention-seeking provocateur, who often dresses like a villain straight out of a Batman movie, was arrested Friday and now stands accused of participating in and helping keep secret the Trump campaign’s cooperation with Wikileaks in publishing several thousand Clinton campaign emails stolen and provided by Russian intelligence. He has been charged with making false statements to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.
As the documentary chronicles, Stone has long been a champion and practitioner of political thuggery, some juvenile and some toeing the line of legality. Described in the film by lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin as the “sinister Forrest Gump of American politics,” he has been involved in, often at the periphery of, some of the more notorious political scandals over the last few decades. A Nixon worshipper — he has a tattoo of the 37th president’s face on his back — he was part of the infamous Committee to Re-elect the President at 19 years old and testified before the Watergate grand jury. He was also a ring leader of the “Brooks Brothers riot,” a staged protest of Republican operatives at a Miami-Dade County canvassing site during the 2000 presidential election recount in Florida.
“One man’s dirty trick is another man’s civil political action,” Stone says in the film.
But maybe most significant, Stone is perhaps more responsible than anyone for the political rise of Donald Trump. He has been a longtime confidante and advisor to Trump, likes to take credit for being the one that convinced him to run for president and shares the same worldview.
“Roger’s relationship with Trump has been so interconnected that it’s hard to define what’s Roger and what’s Donald,” says Paul Manafort, Trump’s now convicted felon former campaign manager and Stone’s former lobbying partner, in the film.
Stone talks about how he learned the value of misinformation at an early age and tells the story (maybe or maybe not true) of how during a mock election in elementary school, because he liked John F. Kennedy’s hair better than Nixon’s, he convinced his classmates to vote for Kennedy because Nixon would make kids go to school on Saturdays. He implemented the same principle as a young member of Nixon’s re-election committee when he took loose change to the campaign headquarters of one of the president’s rivals, donated it under the name “Young Socialist Alliance” and then gave the receipt to the press. And, as the indictment filed Friday indicates, as a surrogate for the Trump campaign, he helped pedal a false story about Hillary Clinton’s health in the weeks before the election.
That can be viewed as typical dirty politics and, for better or worse, a win-at-all-cost mentality, but there’s also a particular cruelty about Stone that can’t be forgiven. You see this to some degree in the film as he pals around with Alex Jones, the InfoWars conspiracy theorist who likes to push grotesque falsehoods like the massacre of first-graders being staged or faked as a ploy to take away our guns. But it was most pronounced in his willingness to help perpetuate the conspiracy that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered at the orders of Clinton because he was the one behind the email heist, while in reality he knew that was a lie and that Russian intelligence hackers were the ones who had supplied Wikileaks with the stolen emails.
Stone, though, allergic to morality, is not likely remorseful about the anguish and despair such filth has caused Rich’s family.
On Friday, the feds got Roger Stone. Given that his actions during the election detailed in the indictment came at the direction and/or knowledge of unnamed high-ranking officials in the Trump campaign, his arrest is probably a precursor to some major, major shoes dropping in the investigation.
And despite the conservative media’s attempts to portray him as the latest victim of an overzealous Mueller, history will likely not remember him as glowingly as he views himself.
The most underscored of “Stone’s Rules” is this: “It’s better to be infamous than never to be famous at all.”
We’ll see.
