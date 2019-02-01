Ginn: An update from the Gold Dome: Weeks one and two

Jan. 14 marked the official start of the 155th Georgia General Assembly and the beginning of another legislative session at the Capitol.
It was quite a week; Gov. Brian P. Kemp was inaugurated and we welcomed Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan as our new Senate president. I am extremely proud to have one of our own from the 47th District leading our state, and I am confident that under Gov. Kemp’s leadership we will have a very productive session.
On Jan. 15, we received our committee assignments and I am proud to announce that I will chair the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. Georgia is soon to take the world stage with a major sporting event, and I am excited to see our state shine. I will use this momentum to continue to sponsor legislation that will place Georgia at the forefront of international attention and economic growth. In addition to my chairmanship, I will serve as ex-officio of the Natural Resources and the Environment Committee and as secretary of the Transportation Committee. I will also serve as a member of the Appropriations and Regulated Industries and Utilities Committees. I am honored by the broad scope of leadership with which I have been entrusted and I look forward to ensuring that your values are accurately represented here under the Gold Dome.
On Jan. 17, Gov. Kemp gave his first annual State of the State address. In his speech, the governor highlighted his budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which includes a $3,000 pay raise for all public school teachers and half a million dollars dedicated to fighting gang activity in Georgia. Gov. Kemp touched on a variety of issues including corrections reform, small business growth, economic hardship in rural parts of the state and school safety. The State of the State reassured me that Georgia is on the right path and that this session is going to be meaningful, impactful and successful.
In his speech, Gov. Kemp emphasized the need for expansion of broadband. This is an issue I have had a particular interest in for our community and I am encouraged by our governor’s early interest and dedication to ensuring internet access for all. Already this session, legislation has been introduced in regards to broadband expansion across Georgia. I am hopeful that the General Assembly can work together to find the best solution to broadband expansion.
Last week was dedicated to Senate and House Appropriations budget hearings. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, it was interesting to hear additional details from Gov. Kemp and our state agencies on the Amended Fiscal Year 2019 and General Fiscal Year 2020 budgets.
Below are highlights of the proposed Amended FY19 budget, which totals around $26.9 billion:
•$68.8 million for school security grants. This total amount will be appropriated at $30,000 per school statewide.
•$14 million in one-time funds for statewide water planning.
•$5.6 million for hazardous waste cleanup activities (DNR Hazardous Waste Trust Fund).
•$35.7 million additional funding to the Forestland Protection Act grant for repayment to counties and local systems.
Below are highlights of the proposed FY20 budget which totals around $27.5 billion:
•$34.8 million in total funds to the Department of Economic Development to increase economic development throughout the state and to bring additional businesses and jobs.
•$21.3 million so employer contributions are met through the Teachers Retirement System.
•$66.9 million in lottery funds for the HOPE Scholarship for public colleges.
•$32.6 million appropriated to the Department of Transportation for additional resurfacing projects and capital projects.
As both of these budgets move through the legislative process, I will continue to keep you updated. If you have any questions about the budgets or anything happening down at the Capitol, do not hesitate to reach out.
It is a true honor to once again represent the 47th Senate District. Thank you for your continued trust in me, together we are going to continue to make Georgia and Senate District 47 the best place to live.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
